The Martin Luther King Jr. Student Commemoration Committee continued its week of remembrance for Martin Luther King Jr. on Wednesday night by inviting two political speakers of color, Symone Sanders and Bakari Sellers, to discuss activism and equality.

Sanders and Sellers served as the keynote speakers for Penn State's 35th annual MLK Commemoration Week, themed “The Story of U.S.: Exposing the Unarmed Truth."

Sanders entered national prominence when she became the press secretary for Senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 campaign for president. Later, she became a commentator at CNN and currently works as the senior advisor for former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Much of her time answering questions focused on the importance of young people and youth involvement in politics – while retaining their core values.

“I want every little boy and girl – especially little black girls – in America to know to be their authentic selves,” Sanders said. “We need more young people to be like that.”

In regards to what gives her the most hope, Sanders responded that it is young people.

“Young people bring me so much hope,” Sanders said. “[They are] so full of excitement, hope and ambition to change the world.”

She also encouraged turning political activism into tangible votes and turnout.

“We have to make the decision to do the work. Using the ballot box is one of the tools of social activism, but if you don’t pick up that tool, you can’t pick up the other ones,” Sanders said.

Sellers became the youngest African American elected official in the country in 2006 when, at age 22, he defeated a 26-year incumbent to be elected to the South Carolina state legislature. In 2014, he was the Democratic nominee for South Caroline lieutenant governor. He currently serves as a political analyst on CNN.

Sellers highlighted the thankfulness he feels each day and the importance of bringing about change, discussing the shootings of unarmed men of color such as Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin.

“Every step of the way you go, be thankful for the opportunities you have,” Sellers said. “I have to live the life they couldn’t complete.”

As the son of civil rights activist Cleveland Sellers, Sellers also talked about how he was raised with the mentality of fighting for what is right and the continued pursuit of civil rights.

“There’s no excuse not to be involved,” Sellers said. “We each have to try.”

The event opened and closed with remarks by Nyla Holland, the executive director of the student committee. She spoke about the importance of remembering the activists and leaders who paved the way for civil rights in the past, as well as often glazed over events such as the Tulsa race riot.

“We recognize these folks today because history didn’t,” Holland said.

Even though many pushed for equality then, Holland acknowledged that there is still work to be done, and it is up to today's generation to do so.

“Let us not compromise our consciences for convenience,” Holland said. “We must wake up everyday to make this world more just and humane for everyone.”