On a college campus with a population of over 40,000 students, the risk of getting sick can be heightened by many factors — including shared living spaces, classrooms and public restrooms.

Students at Penn State sometimes call the mass spread of sickness among students the “Penn State plague."

With flu season approaching soon, students at Penn State are taking precautions to have the best chance at staying healthy this fall semester.

While hand washing and clean living spaces are simple steps to prevent the flu, the flu shot is another doctor-recommended step.

Lauren Metikosh said she is not sure she will have time to get a flu shot this year.

“I’m in kinesiology here and I do a lot with within my major, so, if I have the time, I will get it. If not, I’ll just make sure to wash my hands a lot,” Metikosh (senior-kinesiology) said.

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu shot reduced the risk of the illness by 47 percent in the 2018-2019 flu season.

Abby Woods said she is getting her flu shot this year, and has every year since she was young.

“I’ve always got my flu shot because it was what my parents told me I needed to do," Woods (junior-hospitality management) said. "But now I get it because I always get sick a lot up here and the flu is the worst,”

Woods said she also gets the shot because she is really involved with THON, and keeping the kids healthy is her first priority.

The CDC also released a study that shows while vaccine effectiveness can vary, the vaccination can reduce illness risk by 40 to 60 percent when the most prevalent strains of the virus are combated by the vaccine type given for the year.

Catherine Simms said she is getting her flu shot because living with roommates can create a germ-filled environment.

“The flu shot is something I just decided to get this year,” Simms (senior-public relations) said. “I’ve already been sick once, and I can’t chance it this time around.”

According to the Student Affairs website, University Health Services will host a series of student flu vaccine clinics on campus in the coming month. Other off-campus locations will offer the shot, as well.

Chris Modica said he is not getting his flu shot this year.

“I haven’t got the flu yet and I haven't got the shot in years, so I will probably only get it if my roommates are sick,” Modica (junior-nursing) said.

Griffin Fried is a senior at Penn State. Over the years, he has learned how effective the vaccine can be.

Fried (senior-telecommunications) said he hopes to get through the year without a major illness, but said he knows the chances of that are somewhat low.

“I can’t afford to be sick for a week,” Fried said. “With the busy schedules college students have, it's better to be safe than sorry.”