In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many students' jobs were put on hold during the summer, and they could not return to work until the middle of July.

But even now, months later, workers face a new and unusual environment.

This new environment presents various health concerns for many student workers who must learn and follow new safety measures. Some workers also expressed concern about customers not following the rules and putting others at risk.

Suden K said it has been stressful to work at the Commons Desk in the Findlay Commons during the pandemic.

“My concerns are worries about people not following the rules and who they would come in contact with,” Suden (senior-electrical engineering) said.

Though many student workers might worry about trying to keep themselves safe, students like Julia Causatis, who works in the South Dining Hall, worries about bringing home illness and infecting loved ones.

“I would never want to get my co-workers sick and come home and get my parents sick,” Causatis (sophomore-computer science) said. “The safety of my co-workers, parents and customers is our top priority.”

Julia Parker works in the South Dining Hall and said she noticed the dining hall and buffet had seen fewer customers.

“Not a lot of people have been coming to the dining halls as much as they used to,” Parker (junior-film) said.

According to Parker, working during the pandemic makes her more anxious, especially with the constant reminder of the pandemic because everyone is wearing a mask.

Parker said while she tries to not think about the pandemic during her shift, she is troubled by the amount of contact she has with others working at the buffet.

“Serving many people everyday and thinking about getting exposed is kind of scary,” Parker said.

Student worker Bernie Lindinger said working in the dining hall in East Findlay Commons is different wearing a mask.

Lindinger (junior-electrical engineering) mentioned that working behind the grill at the buffet gets a little hot — especially when masks are required. But he said this in itself isn’t “that bad,” having three years of experience at this job already.

What he does enjoy, Lindinger said, is working with the same people he did prior to the pandemic.

“It is a little different because you have to wear a mask and [food is served] pretty much to-go,” Lindinger said. “We have the same people working, so it is pretty fun.”