Educators from eight of Penn State’s colleges will collaborate to “celebrate insect diversity in science and practice” in the university’s new Insect Biodiversity Center, according to a Penn State press release on Tuesday.

The center, inspired by the success of the Center for Pollinator Research, will highlight the recent decline in insect populations and draw attention to threats to insect biodiversity, such as the spotted lanternfly in Pennsylvania.

According to the release, the center will receive support from the College of Agricultural Sciences, the Department of Entomology, the Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences and the Institutes of Energy and the Environment.

The center will also sponsor graduate student fellowships, the release said. The current fellows are Codey Mathis and Laura Laiton, graduate students in entomology, and Edward Amoah, a graduate student in ecology.