The Faculty Senate voted to recommend the implementation of alternative grading for the spring 2021 semester on Tuesday.

The vote came out 79-62 with the majority voting in favor of passing the alternative grading policies.

Penn State administration will make vote to reinstate alternative grading later in the semester.

At the first University Park Undergraduate Association meeting of the semester on Jan. 20, representatives discussed efforts to bring the alternative grading system back for the semester. During the debate today, many UPUA representatives presented their opinions on the issue to the Faculty Senate.

UPUA Representative At-Large Erin Boas said while a minority of students may attempt to “cheat the system” of alternative grading for their own benefit, she believes it's a necessity for many Penn State students affected by the pandemic.

Alternative grading was first established in the spring 2020 semester and continued in the fall 2020 semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Faculty Senate, the system will not change from previous semesters.

There are three alternative grading options students can choose that will not impact a student’s GPA, according to Penn State News.

SAT, which stands for Satisfactory, can be used if a student earns a C or higher in a course. V is a “passing grade” that can stand in for a D. Z, which can be used if a student receives an F in a course, is treated similarly to a late drop.

The debate and voting session was held over Zoom in a webinar format, which was open for all to attend.

The Senate also voted on an amendment for a 7-credit cap to alternative grading, but the motion was rejected.