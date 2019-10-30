Every few weeks, Student Affairs substitutes the various showcases in the HUB-Robeson galleries with carefully chosen exhibitions and public projects to create a lively and creative environment in the staple Penn State building.

Dani Spewak, a visual arts production specialist for Student Affairs, helps with hands-on installation and deinstallation of the showcases, assists with art curation and creates promotional material for the latest galleries.

“We really want any student to be able to walk in this space,” Spewak said. “Art isn't always about enjoying [the work] all the time, but about going and seeing objects that have been created by someone trying to say something.”

She said the HUB Gallery is special because she and other curators work for Student Affairs with a goal to serve the students, looking for exhibitions that will be impactful for them.

“The exhibitions show social justice issues, histories of different people or is just contemporary and visually engaging,” Spewak said.

Spewak gave an overview of their current exhibitions and plans for future installations throughout the year.

The HUB offers three different places of art installations — the HUB Gallery, which has its own room, as well as the First Floor Display Cases and Art Alley which are integrated into areas of student seating.

HUB Gallery Sept. 18 to Nov. 3

Currently the HUB Gallery is showcasing “We Never Left: Artist of Southeast Indian Tribes,” a contemporary collection that curates the work of various Native Americans who continue to live in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Combining ideals of tradition-inspired techniques, pop culture and addressing issues, the art reflects the emotional hardship experienced in years of relocation and mistreatment.

Cultural preservation, language revitalization, personal identity, history, community pride and threats to the natural environment are some of the hardships reflected in the gallery.

First Floor Display Cases Oct. 3 – Feb. 2, 2020

“Ghosts” is currently displayed in a few ceramic cases throughout the HUB, featuring pieces of work selected from the ceramics department’s collection of bisque ware.

Bisque ware is clay that has been kiln fired once, having no water remaining in it at a “bone-dry” phase and is not glazed.

Displayed without the names of the artists, Spewak said these pieces were not made to be exhibit pieces, but teaching tools in the classroom for demonstrations.

There is also an emphasis in this showcase of the shapes and handling of the clay in an unfinished form, still able to see the artist’s styles and goals but unlike their final products. There are three of the “Ghosts” cases displayed throughout the same floor of the Alumni Hall.

Art Alley Aug. 5 – Nov. 10, 2019

Currently positioned on a surrounding wall of the HUB Gallery, “A Meditation on this Age of Struggle and Strife” features nearly 100 painted faces of notable people from the artist’s life since 2017.

Rudy Shepard, a Penn State associate professor of art, painted criminals, victims of crime, politicians, heroes, artists and Shepherd’s friends and family.

Some faces are such as Lil Peep, Antwon Rose, Kamasi Washington and John McCain. This project started by Shepard to investigate the troubling stories of American news outlets, wanting to examine the dark side of human nature.

The galleries’ next exhibition consists of painted inflatable sculptures called “Strewn, Hither and Thither,” created by artist Claire Ashley.

The large, kinetic boulders are made to float in place and can even be entered. In a live performance called “Hot Rocks,” 12 students are able to perform in Ashley's sculptures while the artist speculates on the future evolution of humans.

Student performances of Hot Rocks will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Students who are interested in dancing inside the sculptures for performances can contact the HUB Gallery at galleries@psu.edu.

The galleries are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Typically, the HUB galleries consist of curated work from nationwide artists, but once every year graduate research students of the College of Arts and Architecture are given the chance to exhibit their work.