As the coronavirus continues to spread, Penn State students are forming their own opinions about the issue.

Some students have expressed they do not feel overly concerned about coming in contact with the virus.

Student Claire Brier, for example, said she is not worried about getting the coronavirus herself. However, she is afraid of the effects it could have on more susceptible groups.

“I think that for me it would just be a flu and hopefully I’d get treated and that would be it, but I am kind of nervous about the toll that it will have on the older populations and the people who are already sick because it is kind of awful,” Brier (sophomore-community environment and development) said.

In agreement with Brier, Jacob Turko said he is worried about coming in contact with the virus and unknowingly spreading it to his family.

“If it was more dangerous I would be concerned, but since it is more directly aimed toward older and younger people, I would just be more concerned about bringing it home to my family because I live with my grandparents and my younger cousins,” Turko (freshman-agricultural and extension education) said.

Sebastien Saliba also said he is not worried about getting the coronavirus because he said he has already gone through and healed from similar illnesses.

“I had the flu last week and I survived that, so I feel like I can survive anything at this point,” Saliba (freshman-kinesiology) said. “I feel like if I got through the flu, I could definitely get through the coronavirus.”

David Evans, however, expressed concern because of the spread of the virus to the United States.

“To be honest, I’m pretty worried because I’ve seen China, Italy and Japan are now super affected by it,” Evans (freshman-mechanical engineering) said. “I think since we’ve had the first case that didn’t come from foreign travel in the U.S. it could easily spread.”

Evans also said he is unsure how a university setting such as Penn State will handle the virus if it arrives in the area.

“I’m also kind of worried about Penn State, because if people go somewhere for spring break and then come back, someone could possibly have it,” he said.

Evans added that if the virus is still spreading by the start of the fall semester, it is possible the university would become heavily affected, especially considering that people commonly travel over summer vacation.

Saliba said he feels the large university environment at Penn State would allow the virus to spread more easily if it was brought to University Park.

“I feel like if it does end up at Penn State, everyone’s going to get it because this school’s kind of dirty. I think it’s the dorms or something, but I’m sick all the time,” Saliba said. “Also, if you’re taking drinks or hitting somebody’s juul, next thing you know everyone has the coronavirus.”

Stemming from this, Brier said she thinks Penn State will have “already gotten ahead of” the virus before it becomes a severe issue across the country, but she added the concern of it spreading on campus is still present.

“You already get so much more sick when you are here as opposed to being home just because so many people are here,” Brier said.

Jaylynn Gardner said she is also worried about the virus arriving at Penn State because of how many students the university houses and how tightly packed people are in classrooms, dorms, apartments and other locations of high student activity.

“I am kind of concerned being on a college campus because it is a closed community and things do spread quickly in these types of places,” Gardner (freshman-food science) said. “There are a lot of people who — although I wouldn’t say they aren’t concerned — don’t take the daily personal precautions.”

Allison Scheier said she believes a lot of students “don’t really care about spreading germs.”

“I think that’s scary because not a lot of people wash their hands when they go to the bathroom anyway,” Scheier (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said. “It’s also kind of scary because it starts with symptoms that are just like a common cold, so you don’t [know you have it] until it hits you.”

Scheier added she believes that when it comes to the coronavirus, it is not a matter of if the virus will reach an area, but rather when it will spread there. She also said she is nervous that Penn State would have to cancel classes after spring break if the virus were to spread to University Park because she does not want her coursework to be interrupted.

Despite the unknown, disquieting nature of the virus, Scheier said it has been somewhat interesting seeing how the coronavirus has spread.

“I’ve never had anything like [this] happen in the time that I’ve been alive, so it’s like a part of history which is kind of cool at the same time that it is scary,” she said.

In terms of managing the spread of the virus, as well as its damage in the areas it has already been detected, Selim Aksu said he believes political leaders play a significant role.

“For me, it just comes down to how the government handles it,” Aksu (freshman-international politics) said. “If it’s handled well — which by all accounts it doesn’t look like it’s being handled well — then we’ll be fine.”

Steering from the government’s management of the virus itself, Turko said there is work to be done in how society reacts to it, particularly in regard to stereotypes surrounding Asian people.

“The negative stigma surrounding people of Asian descent and immigrants is uncalled for,” Turko said. “It’s just very rude, especially since it’s now spread to Europe and you don’t see the same things with Europeans. It’s definitely a minority thing and that’s just not okay.”

