Penn State’s top administrators addressed faculty and staff members’ questions and concerns about the impending return to campus this fall during a livestreamed town hall event on Monday.

During the hour-long event, Penn State President Eric Barron and other administrators answered questions submitted by faculty members via a Google Form. Barron said nearly 3,000 questions were submitted.

Joining Barron were executive vice president and provost Nick Jones; vice president for human resources and co-chair of the Return to Work task force Lorraine Goffe; vice president for student affairs and co-chair of the Return to Campus and Community task force Damon Sims; and associate professor of biology, researcher in the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics and co-chair of the Public Health and Science Assessment task force Matt Ferrari.

Barron said the Nittany Lion Inn will house students who test positive for the coronavirus, displacing 79 of its employees, who Barron said the university will find other work for.

Additionally, Barron said the university will continue paying furloughed employees 50% of their salaries and benefits through July 31. He said “most” workers will return in August.

Student Affairs announces return of virtual office hours

Barron also said that due to budget constraints, the university has implemented a “hiring chill,” rather than a total hiring freeze.

“This is a tuition-driven institution and our budget and ability to do things is highly dependent on [having students here],” Barron said.

Barron and Ferrari said the university has purchased thousands of masks and hand sanitizing stations to be placed on campuses. Jones said workers have rearranged furniture in various spaces to allow for social distancing.

According to the administrators, mask-wearing and social distancing policies will be strongly enforced because the student code of conduct allows the university to remove students who don’t comply from classrooms and other public areas.

“We will hold individuals accountable,” Barron said. “We will… evolve our plans [if there is a spike in cases].”

Jones said technology has been added to classrooms that previously lacked the resources to offer remote instruction, and “several hundred” iPads will be made available for faculty members’ use.

Furthermore, Jones said the university created a website, “Keep Teaching,” to train faculty members in technology if Penn State needs to reinstate remote instruction.

“It’s unprecedented,” Jones said. “We’re [working to] make you feel safe in your teaching environments.”

Goffe said students or staff members with reasons for not wearing a mask will need to request an accommodation, adding that cleaning and disinfecting efforts on campus have been extensive and that everyone has a personal responsibility to keep areas as clean as possible to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Ferrari said the two pillars of the university's phased return to campus are "prevention" and "testing." He said the university has been reviewing the more than 1,700 classrooms across all campuses, moving desks and creating directional arrows and other signage to make sure people correctly practice social distancing.

Faculty members living with someone who is immunocompromised or have another special circumstance will not be required to teach in-person.

Ferrari said the university will prioritize testing symptomatic people but will also contact trace and test asymptomatic people.

The status of each Penn State campus is different, as Pennsylvania is operating on a county-by-county reopening plan.

Some on-campus research activities have resumed, according to Jones.

“Research that can be done remotely should still be done remotely,” Jones said.

Penn State’s childcare centers will also reopen, according to Goffe, but more specific information will be released “within the coming weeks.”

All international travel plans need to be submitted to Jones’s office for review. Sims said it’s still too early to make a decision regarding students’ study abroad programs for the spring 2021 semester.

“It’s certainly our ambition to make those opportunities available for students,” Sims said.

Jones said his office will review potential on-campus guest speakers and other events.

The latest information on Penn State’s plans to return to campus can be found here.

A second town hall for students and families will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Both events will be archived for future viewing, according to a Penn State news release.