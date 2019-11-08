With five dining halls located at each of Penn State’s resident halls — East, West, North, South and Pollock — there is a wide range of dining hall food that is served daily on campus.

Depending on where a student resides and the amount of dining halls they have tried, dining hall food preferences and secret hall hacks can develop through semesters of spending meal points.

Ashley Hinshaw said she likes to alter her order in the wrap stations located in East Halls.

With sandwich stations also located in South, the stations allow students to make combinations to their desire with assorted meats, breads, cheeses and condiments.

A common underrated dining hall students mentioned is located in Warnock Commons in West Halls. Many students agreed that despite its smaller population in residents, the dining hall buffet styles are a hit.

“I also like West,” Hinshaw (freshman-education) said. “My roommate is vegetarian, so she likes West because they have more to offer [for vegetarians].”

Cameron Dezio said West is a good dining hall because Penn State Dining changes the food selection often at the buffet-style section, while still featuring common foods like pasta, vegetables and more.

“When I was first at East I didn’t know all the options,” Dezio (sophomore-computer engineering) said. “I would always get pizza and pasta but then I realized I should eat healthier and started getting the salad bar and fruit.”

Now a sophomore reflecting on his freshman year food choices, he said the East Hall buffet is only good on Sundays, but prefers West every other day of the week.

Jadyn Bord lived in South her freshman year and said that South sushi is definitely something to try — on the rare occasion it is served.

“For dining food, South sushi is a half-step above gas station,” Bord (junior-international politics) said. “The accessibility and the price were nice because I was able to spend meal points on it.”

To Kyle Bradley, the late night buffet in Redifer Commons in South is “very underrated.”

Despite being popular with South residents, Bradley (senior - mathematics) said many of the other hall residents may not know the late night meals South offers.

After 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, Redifer holds a variety of specialty nights, like Thanksgiving dinner, breakfast for dinner and Chinese food nights.

Daria Kent said another secret South Hall hit are the pancakes served at the Hot Steel & Noodles.

Residing in Pollock dorms, Kent (freshman-nursing) also agreed that the buffet has a good variety of food for day-to-day or late night eats.

Connor Hudson , a current freshman who resides at East Halls, said he eats at Flipps in Findlay Commons in East a lot.

“You can just stop at the counter and be in and out quick,” Hudson (freshman-biomedical engineering) said. “The chicken tenders are easily accessible, cheap and crispy.”

Flipps is the fast food station in East that requires students to order on a touch screen. East’s touch-to-go station features fried food like chicken tenders, fries, burgers and a variety of breakfast food.

Isabella Patula said that many may not know about the new smoothie bowl and poke bowl station at East Halls.

“I usually get the buffet for dinner, but East has no breakfast buffet or lunch during the week so I will get Flipps or smoothie bowls instead,” Patula (freshman-human development and family studies) said.

The poke bowl station at East Halls was a new addition last year, offering various proteins and toppings for a create-your-own sushi bowl. Now, the smoothie bowl addition allows students customize smoothies with fruit, toppings like Nutella and more.

Michael Fleck agreed that the smoothie bowls were a good addition to East Halls, as it gives him a healthier meal opportunity and tastes good.

“It tastes good, has fresh fruit, and is only $3.50 with the meal point discount,” Fleck (freshman-nursing) said.