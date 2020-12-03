With the end of Penn State’s fall 2020 semester being conducted remotely, some have questioned how the university’s academic integrity system will be upheld during finals week.

All students will take their final exams online and remotely, rather than taking them in the traditional in-person setting with an exam proctor.

Student Conrad Mason said he has “no problem” with taking finals at home.

According to Mason (freshman-mechanical engineering), some professors oppose students using any resources they have like a textbook, while others will allow more support. He added that having “open-book” exams will “help a lot.”

Mason said he believes the exam process will differ depending on the particular class, but for faculty exams “will be harder than previous years” because faculty members will have to combat cheating.

Penn State professor of mathematics Darla Forsha Simpson said delivering final exams remotely is “definitely not [her] preference” and she is “overall not a big fan.”

Simpson said her courses are “not set up to be tested this way.” Remote exams completely disrupt Simpson’s final evaluations for students.

“I don’t think kids are learning anything from home,” Simpson said.

At this point in the semester, she said students are “doing the work to get work done.”

Simpson said she will watch her students on Zoom during final exams to attempt to prevent cheating.

“[There are] always ways to cheat, and sometimes students work harder to find ways to cheat rather than actually studying the material,” Simpson said.

Mason said it will be “hard” to focus on exams while at home due to more distractions and less motivation.

In terms of academic integrity, Mason said faculty members will try to prevent cheating, but he feels that “everyone” will likely cheat during finals week given the fact that they are unsupervised at home.

It’s the “desire and opportunity,” according to Mason. Since students are by themselves and in houses surrounded by electronics, he said it will be easy to be tempted to cheat.

Student Nora Van Horn said there are “a lot of equity issues embedded in taking finals remotely,” such as internet issues, parents’ employment and the potential contraction of the coronavirus.

Van Horn (junior-philosophy and Chinese) said the idea of “doing a ‘one size fits all’ final for everybody” isn’t ideal.

She has some “concerns about academic integrity” and how it “will disproportionately affect people that elect to take their finals in a way that’s honest.”

Consequently, Van Horn views this round of final exams as an “opportunity” for professors to realize that some students can search exact answers to questions.

“Everyone has an iPhone, and everybody can look up the definition of a word,” Van Horn said.

Therefore, she said professors could alter their exam questions to questions “that encourage students to think about things in interdisciplinary ways and meld answers to further synthesize information.”

Van Horn said all finals should be “open note” for this reason.

Simpson will “work to try to keep the integrity for the final,” although she said it will be “challenging.”

Ultimately, Simpson said she has continued to push her students because her “courses are too important.”