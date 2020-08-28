Campus News
Graphic By: Noah Riffe

Lion Surplus at Penn State University Park announced it will reopen to the public next week, according to a Penn State news release.

Beginning Tuesday, Sep. 1, there will be adjusted hours and capacity limits until further notice to ensure that all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are being followed.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and has a 10-customer capacity.

Auction dates, which were postponed during campus closure, will be announced in the future, according to the release.

Quincey Reese is a cops and news reporter for The Daily Collegian. She is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism and minoring in psychology.