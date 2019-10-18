Two conservative YouTube sensations — who are both banned from Twitter — are coming to campus.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, Sargon of Akkad and Hunter Avallone will discuss censorship of big technology and what it means for YouTubers in the conservative movement, according to Turning Point USA at Penn State President Sean Semanko.

Akkad, whose real name is Carl Benjamin, is a British YouTuber who is known for sharing his opinions online, including being anti-feminist. He has nearly one million subscribers.

In his videos, Benjamin often discusses political extremists, the Islamic religion and everyday politics.

Last May, Benjamin ran for the European Parliament for the Populist Party and was harassed while campaigning, from having milkshakes thrown on him to being attacked by Antifa.

In 2016, in response to a Labour Party politician who claimed she often receives rape threats, Benjamin tweeted “I wouldn’t even rape you.” He declined to apologize for the tweet and continued to make derogatory comments.

Multiple news outlets have described Benjamin as alt-right, although he denied the claims.

Avallone is also a YouTuber and was banned from the platform for posting numerous controversial videos, including one that expressed his views on transgender people called “The Truth about Transgenders.” However, in a video that is no longer available, he said he believes transgender people should have “equal rights just like everyone else.”

Avallone has critiqued vegans, third-wave feminists and leftists, among other groups of people. YouTube suspended Avallone’s account in April.

Semanko said his organization is hosting Benjamin and Avallone because people need to hear the voices of the "censored," or those who have been silenced by big technology companies like Twitter and Facebook.

“Big Tech Censorship is one of the biggest issues choking the growth of our movement, yet not enough people are talking about it,” Semanko said. “We hope to spread awareness about Big Tech Censorship, and there’s no better way to do that than to bring two massively influential voices that have both been censored by Big Tech.”

Because of the event’s nature, Semanko expects protests from left-wing groups and said he hopes they have more energy than those who protested at Turning Point’s Campus Clash event last semester.

“I expect this event to wake a lot of people up on the powerful effects Big Tech Censorship has on not only content creators and e-celebrities, but also on our movement at large,” Semanko said.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 7 p.m. in 112 Kern Building.

Without fees, VIP tickets cost $15 and guarantee seating in the front section of the event. Super VIP tickets cost $25 and guarantee both front section seating and a meet-and-greet with Benjamin and Avallone. These tickets are available only to students.

General tickets for the event are available at no cost for students who show a valid student ID at the door and for non-students.

Turning Point USA at Penn State is also asking for donations. The top donor, along with one chosen randomly, will win a dinner with Benjamin and Avallone.

Additionally, the individual who gets the most people to come to the event will win a seat at the dinner table. Winners will be notified a few hours before the event.