As the University Park Undergraduate Association begins the new semester, many of its members are preparing to pursue large goals and tackle broad issues to bring change to Penn State.

Like the federal government, Penn State’s student government is divided into three branches — the executive, the legislative and the judicial. At the heart of UPUA, where resolutions are debated and passed, is the General Assembly, the organization’s legislature.

Steven Zhang, the speaker of the assembly, said the legislature will be pursuing many policies in the spring, but has three broader ideas in mind — helping students deal with the effects of the coronavirus; student outreach and publicizing UPUA elections; and working toward further racial justice and equity.

“UPUA, I would say, isn’t as much an organization that just hands you work as it is [an organization that is] trying to take people who are truly passionate about what they do and provide them with the resources to become leaders,” Zhang (junior-political science and economics) said.

Zhang heads the legislative branch, while many representatives work in committees within the assembly to achieve specific policy goals.

Najee Rodriguez is an assembly representative from the College of the Liberal Arts who chairs the newly created Justice and Equity Committee. Coinciding with calls for racial justice and equality throughout 2020, Rodriguez’s committee collaborated with several student groups to make strides toward equity.

“The inception [of the committee] was very intricately timed in a great way, in my opinion, given this reckoning on racial justice, nationally. It really has the aim to address real and paramount issues in the realm of instances of bias and discrimination, disability services [and] educational equity,” Rodriguez (sophomore-international politics and history) said.

After a fall semester that featured work with the Indigenous Peoples’ Student Association, webinars with the State College Police Department and aid to international students, Rodriguez and his committee intend to pursue another full agenda in the spring.

Rodriguez said the committee hopes to help students afford medical attention and prescriptions, bring about racial equity campaigns, and memorialize Black alumni like Wally Triplett and Jesse Arnelle.

“It’s a lot of work that we’re proud to do and, as a new committee, we had to really start running quickly,” Rodriguez said. “And it’s being done with the amazing representatives that are on that committee who really want to see change enacted on campus in any way that they can.”

Though the members of UPUA will have the opportunity to work toward their goals in the coming months, they must also think about the future of their government as Election Day — tentatively scheduled for March 31 — approaches.

UPUA’s judicial branch is responsible for overseeing and publicizing free and fair elections later this spring. Jordan Zaia, chief justice of UPUA, said the main goal of his branch will be to ensure a smooth election with a high turnout.

“The goals [of the branch] are definitely going to be geared toward elections. Last year, we only had around 5,000 people vote for the executive tickets, which is about 12% of the [undergraduate] population,” Zaia (sophomore-political science and history) said. “Our goal is to make sure that gets raised significantly.”

UPUA President Zachary McKay said he will not have to worry about reelection as his final term comes to a close this spring. Still, the agenda of the executive branch contains multiple points for his final semester — combating sexual assault, bringing about greater climate action, pursuing justice and equity on campus, and leaving UPUA “better than [the executive branch] found it.”

A main policy goal from the beginning for McKay (senior-economics) has been to push for the release of Penn State’s 2018 sexual misconduct survey data, which has not been given to students. Through work with the administration and Title IX office, McKay said he hopes to have this data for examination and prevention efforts.

Additionally, McKay said he hopes to solidify some of the changes made during his tenure as president.

“I think it comes down to two things with several priorities therein. Those would be keeping the heat on and… working to institutionalize the changes that we’ve brought about to ensure that this type of advocacy isn’t just some one-off experience that the UPUA leads and never rises back to the occasion to fulfill,” McKay said.

McKay, like the judicial branch, said he plans to get the word out about the upcoming UPUA election and ensure a large turnout for assembly and executive positions.

“I think people have historically not run for the UPUA because it hasn’t been viewed as something that has substantial impact or that can make a difference,” McKay said. “If this year hasn’t proved that that’s not true, I don’t know what will.”

UPUA General Assembly meetings are virtual and open to the public. They take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.