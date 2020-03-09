Penn State will keep a close eye on its campus events schedule due to the spread of the coronavirus, according to a Penn State News press release.

A university task force made up of senior administration leaders, intercollegiate athletics leaders and faculty members is currently monitoring and reviewing the campus events schedule for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.

Events in question include everything from student-led conferences and academic symposia to the annual Blue-White game on April 18.

The university is currently allowing these large events and gatherings to go on as planned, but will closely monitor them per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

All potential decisions will be made “with the health and well-being of our community and event guests as the priority,” according to the release.

Organizers of these events are urged to monitor both university and CDC guidelines and have contingency plans in place in the case of cancelation or rescheduling.

The university also recommends organizers provide coronavirus prevention supplies — such as hand sanitizer, tissues, disposable face masks and accessible sinks — for attendees.

Potential attendees of these large events are advised to:

Stay home if they are sick

Cover their coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash

Wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

There are currently no known coronavirus cases in State College or Centre County.

However, there have been seven confirmed cases throughout Pennsylvania as of Monday.

