Penn State Homecoming is more than just a week-long event; it is “entrenched in tradition,” according to senior Jada Gilliam, a member of the 2020 court.

“It is just one of those things that Penn State does that I love,” Gilliam (senior-public relations and communication arts and sciences) said. “It is exciting to feel like even for a second that I am a part of that tradition as well.”

Gilliam, who is from Pittsburgh, is the president of Lion Scouts and a welcome desk assistant for Penn State’s Undergraduate Admissions Office. Gilliam has also been involved as a dancer relations committee member for THON and has served on the executive board of Futures, a special interest organization.

To Gilliam, being involved in the Penn State community means not only serving an organization but the entire community.

“You have your own pockets and sometimes forget that you are a part of the larger community too, so [being a member of the 2020 Homecoming Court] was a reminder that the impact that we have is not just in our little pockets, it is on Penn State as a whole,” Gilliam said.

Since the beginning of her freshman year, Gilliam has seen herself grow into a leader.

“Now that I am on the other side of those four years, I am so grateful that I had those other people calling out that [leadership] part of me and [pushing] me toward the position I have in Lion Scouts,” Gilliam said. “I will take that into other sectors of my life and learn from myself that I can lead in other avenues as well.”

She said “everybody is capable of leadership,” and the opportunities at Penn State allow students to grow into these roles to develop their interests.

THON has been one of the most rewarding parts of Gilliam’s time at Penn State, she said, specifically citing her time serving as the “committee mom” within her committee.

“Just being able to be with a group of people who all want to participate in something bigger than themselves — who all want to give so much of themselves — has given me lifetime friends and amazing memories of serving a cause bigger than ourselves together,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam said she was “getting nostalgic” as she gave advice to future Penn State students.

The biggest piece of advice she had for other students was “to not wait for involvement to fall into your lap” and get involved in what students are passionate about.

“Coming to a big school, you could have the expectation that something will line-up... but you need to seek out what you are passionate about,” Gilliam said. “Seeking out friendships and relationships on your own are the most life-giving.”

She recommended trying out anything one is “curious about.”

“If you see a flyer for it and go, ‘You know what, that’s actually something that is really interesting to me’ — go for it,” Gilliam said.

This advice guided her own time at Penn State.

“Freshman year, I was the only one in my friend group who was a tour guide at all, and it was just because I felt like it was something I might want to do,” Gilliam said. “I have no idea where I would be today if I did not do that.”

Karen Ani, a friend Gilliam met at New Student Orientation during her freshman year, admires her caring attitude.

“For the last four years she has been the most amazing friend to me,” Ani (senior-computer sciences and mathematics) said via email. “Whether it was bringing me soup to my dorm when I had the flu or talking me off the ledge when my anxiety got bad, she has never failed to be there for me when I need it most.”

Another one of Gilliam’s friends and fellow member of Lion Scouts, Brittany Goepfert, is proud of her for all of her dedication to the university.

“She is a role model for so many in Lion Scouts,” Goepfert (senior-security and risk analysis) said via email. “The way that Jada interacts with people that she just met on tours would make you think that she has known them for years.”

Gilliam wanted to thank her favorite professor, Matthew Swanye.

“I took media entrepreneurship freshman year, and that is why I got into PR,” Gilliam said. “If anyone ever gets the chance to take Professor Swayne, you’ve got to do it.”

Gilliam thanked her family members for all of their support during the past four years as well.

“The reason I came to Penn State is because my two older brothers came here and [I saw] how much they accomplished at Penn State,” Gilliam said. “I could not have imagined myself anywhere else.”

Lastly, Gilliam wanted to thank the Lion Scouts.

“I have spent four years in that organization, and they are some of my favorite people in the world,” Gilliam said.