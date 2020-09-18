One Penn State professor is stepping into a new role to help manage a team high in the sky, according to a Penn State news release.

James Pawelczyk, an associate professor of physiology and kinesiology and a former NASA astronaut, has joined the board of the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, which manages the International Space Station.

Pawelczyk will work toward “developing a sustainable market economy in low-Earth orbit,” according to the release.

Pawelczyk previously spent 381 hours in space working onboard NASA’s Space Shuttle Columbia mission STS-90, according to the release.

Since returning to Earth, he has published more than 50 papers on physiology and kinesiology, many of which discussed spaceflight.