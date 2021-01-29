Black Caucus at Penn State released a statement addressing the 'Zoom bombing' incident that occurred during the spring Virtual Involvement Fair on Jan. 27.

According to the statement, 51 unwanted users "ambushed" the Black Caucus Zoom room during the event and filled the chat with "anti-Semitic and white supremacist language" while several users screamed into their microphones, played loud music or exposed themselves sexually.

Additionally, Black Caucus said the users used racist and homophobic slurs.

Black Caucus acknowledged the efforts the Penn State community has taken to combat hate speech this year but said "it is not enough."

"This incident begs the question: If we are not safe in our classrooms, on our campus, in our homes, in an online meeting, then where are we supposed to go?" the organization said in the statement.

Dawn Savage, program coordinator for student organizations at Penn State, released a statement on the incident on Jan. 27.

Penn State asked students to report similar incidents to the Office of Student Conduct, University Police or the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention & Response.