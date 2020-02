Kylie Weaver, a Penn State senior from McLean, Va., is one of 15 2020 Jeopardy College Championship contestants.

Weaver is student in the Schreyer Honors College and a cadet in the Nittany Lion Battalion — Penn State’s Army ROTC program.

She is majoring in supply chain management.

The championship will air from April 6-17. The winner will receive $100,000.