Penn State has paid out $118 million to individuals who say they were sexually assaulted by former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

Over $4 million in settlement costs are listed on the university’s fiscal year audit report for 2019.

The university also incurred an additional $6.3 million in settlement costs in 2018 and 2019. This was for internal investigation, legal communications and other related costs, according to the report.

The report says additional claims may be made against the university in future fiscal years.

In 2011, it was revealed Sandusky assaulted boys for years through his now-defunct charity, The Second Mile.

Sandusky, who was convicted on 45 counts of sexual abuse, will be resentenced on Nov. 22.

