Penn State has released its findings from the Penn State Community Survey sent out in February.

The university launched the survey to all campuses in an effort to encourage community, inclusion and diversity.

The results from the survey will help Penn State repair and focus on its problem areas, according to a release. The survey allowed Penn State to see its strengths and weaknesses in areas such as inclusion, diversity and equity.

RELATED

First Penn State Community Survey to address diversity, inclusion concerns On Monday, Feb. 3, all members of the Penn State community will be invited to complete the f…

All students, faculty and staff members were invited to participate. About 20,000 individuals took the survey — the overall response rate being 17%.

Students made up 58% of the participants and employees made up 42%.

According to the summary, 79% of respondents reported being satisfied with the environment and experience on their campus, while 8% were dissatisfied.

About 17% of Black participants expressed dissatisfaction with their experience at Penn State, as did 22% of non-binary, gender nonconforming and genderqueer participants.

When asked about attitudes toward inclusion and diversity, 76% agreed they are aware they hold implicit or unconscious biases.

Additionally, for those who repoerted experiencing discrimination or harassment on campus, 52% to 59% cited gender or gender idenity, physical appearace, political affiliation or age and generation as the cause — about 43% identified race or ethnicity as the reason.

The findings provide a brief summary of the information, however Penn State said more "granular" information based on the participants campus, race/ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, political affiliation is located on the online dashboard.

In alignment with the feedback the survey yielded, campuses will implement actions by the end of February 2021, according to the release.

Campuses are to use insights from the Penn State Community Survey as a baseline to form actionable plans designed to improve on strengths and focus on the areas where there are identified needs.

Penn State said it plans to administer the survey every three to four years to ensure the needs of students are met.

“Survey findings at this level are intended to promote a deeper understanding of the communities and subgroups that make Penn State a vibrant university and to offer an opportunity to identify areas and needs that deserve more discussion and action,” said Marcus Whitehurst, vice provost for educational equity in a release. “There is much that is good here to build on, but there are substantial differences and concerning data points for some individuals and groups. Along with leaders who will develop action plans, it will be the work of all of us to dig down, ask hard and unsettling questions, and think strategically about ways to address these findings.”