The Killers' "Imploding the Mirage Tour" will head to the Bryce Jordan Center on Oct 6.

Tickets will be made available at 10 am. on March 20.

The rock band’s sixth studio album, "Imploding The Mirage," will be released on May 29. A CD copy of the band’s album comes with the purchase of a concert ticket.

The album’s first single, “Caution”, has already been released.

