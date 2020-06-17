Immigrants have been traveling to America for centuries now — whether to escape from adversities or seek new opportunities.

In the U.S., June is officially recognized as Immigrant Heritage Month to celebrate “the accomplishments and contributions immigrants and their children have made in shaping the history, strengthening the economy, and enriching the culture of the United States,” according to Congress’s website.

Many American systems have discriminated against immigrants in both the past and present, with many fighting for improvement.

There are many students at Penn State who are first-generation immigrants, all with different reasons for coming to the U.S. and with different journeys to becoming citizens.

Mariana Garcia and her family immigrated to the U.S. seeking political asylum from Colombia when she was just two years old.

“My parents owned a small manufacturing company, and because of our small level of financial security, we were asked to pay money to local revolutionary groups that used extortion as a way to finance their activities,” Garcia (senior-philosophy) said. “These were armed forces and very dangerous, and there was immense pressure to pay them in exchange for the safety of our family.”

For Garcia and her family, there seemed to be no option but to seek political asylum after one particularly dangerous incident.

“We were attacked and shot at while pulling up to our home. Both my parents were shot but my sister and I were lucky enough not to be hurt,” Garcia said. “We never found out who it was that shot at us, but it was clear to my parents that Colombia was no longer safe for our family and that we would not have many opportunities if we stayed.”

Garcia and her family moved to Philadelphia, and a few years later, a judge granted them refugee status.

“The green card, residency and citizenship status came over the next few years and my entire close family now has citizenship,” Garcia said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Years after arriving in the U.S. and spending tons of time and money, Garcia became an American citizen at 19 years old.

Garcia believes there are many misconceptions U.S. citizens, who have not had to go through the process, have about legal immigration.

“It's expensive, and the process is confusing enough that you can waste money on random forms that you don't even need,” Garcia said. “Many people end up hiring a lawyer, and that is not cheap either.”

The process is notoriously long and confusing, as there are multiple ways to be granted citizenship — some easier than others.

“It's not always fast. It was for my family, but it takes many years for some people, and because it's a federal agency the system can be slowed down or sped up depending on who is in charge,” Garcia said. “American citizenship is something that a lot of people want and fight for, but a non-citizen in this country is worth every ounce of dignity and care that a citizen is.”

Since Garcia came to the states when she was young, learning English and Spanish at the same time was relatively easy. However, she said being the first one to speak English in her family came with a responsibility to ensure her family could communicate.

“This is a really common phenomena in a lot of immigrant families, and children often have to be the spokespeople for their parents in situations most kids do not find themselves in,” Garcia said.

Garcia feels more connected to American culture, but is aware of how being born in a different place allows her to choose which parts of each culture she implements into her life.

“I don't take either home for granted, but I know there are things that need to change in each place,” Garcia said.

Garcia hopes for change in coming years to the immigration process — specifically, the asylum-seeking process.

“Seeking safety, protection and resources for your family is probably the most fundamentally human thing anyone could do. To criminalize it as this country has done is immoral and a serious detriment to our country,” Garcia said. “There needs to be a lot of reform to the immigration process, but making it perfectly legal to enter the country to seek your day in court is a small and necessary first step.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State makes SAT, ACT scores optional for summer and fall 2021 admission Penn State is making SAT/ACT scores optional for students who will apply for summer or fall …

Cameron McColgan had a different experience than Garcia, as he immigrated from the United Kingdom when he was four years old for his father’s career.

“I became a citizen 10 days before my 18th birthday, which cut it pretty close to having to redo the process all over again for myself,” McColgan (junior-international politics) said.

Since McColgan has lived in the U.S. for most of his life, he feels more closely connected to American culture in most respects, but enjoys being able to bring U.K. culture into his life as well, whether it’s “sitting down for an English breakfast on Sundays, enjoying British sweets or cheering on Liverpool.”

McColgan believes that becoming a citizen is “not for the faint of heart.”

“It takes years of bureaucratic maneuvering and paperwork. People who come to America and become citizens are willing to go through years of struggle, there are people who have had to wait decades,” McColgan said. “The idea that people should have to go through that is misguided.”

McColgan said an example of an annoyance in the process was when he had to drive to Philadelphia “several times” to get his fingerprints taken or fill out a form.

McColgan said he agrees that certain things need to be changed about the process, but appreciates the help from people working at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

“The people who work at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services were extremely kind and helpful,” McColgan said. “I guess it's a pretty rewarding job to help others become an American.”

Similar to Garcia, McColgan agrees that measures should be taken to provide equal opportunities for all.

“The one area I would say Congress needs to improve upon is being less punitive in their reasons for denying someone citizenship,” McColgan said. “Most of this comes on the front end, so many people are denied from getting visas to enter the country, particularly those seeking asylum, and from there they just deny so many people or make it so difficult that many people feel discouraged from even trying. My family definitely didn't feel encouraged by it.”

McColgan said his greatest anxiety about the years-long process came with the election of Donald Trump, who has a history of opposing immigration to the U.S.

“I was very fortunate in the whole process. I'm a white male from England who came across because my dad already had a job, but even I was scared by it,” McColgan said. “That's when my family decided we needed to speed up the process because who knows how long it might be until we were deported.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

+4 Penn State criminal justice experts weigh in on police reform George Floyd’s death sparked a national movement calling for criminal justice reform — but t…

Patricia Birungi, similarly to Garcia, came to the U.S. from Uganda when she was 5 years old seeking political asylum from dangers in Uganda at the time.

Birungi’s (junior-biobehavioral health) first language was Luganda, one of the major languages spoken in Uganda, but she learned English the summer before she entered first grade.

“I do not remember much about how difficult it was to learn the language,” Birungi said. “All I remember is that my mom had stopped speaking Luganda to me so that I could learn English quickly.”

Birungi said she ended up losing the ability to speak Luganda.

Birungi did not directly go through the process, as she was automatically granted citizenship under the Child Citizenship Act, which allows minors to assume the status of their parents when they gain their citizenship.

“[The Child Citizenship Act] is the thing that I would compliment about the process because I find it admirable that an act like that exists to reduce stress and financial burden on families and emigrated children,” Birungi said. “I never went through the process, and even though from 13 I knew I was a citizen because of my mom's status. She never actually filed the paperwork for me to have a passport and certificate of citizenship until I was 17.”

This came with complications down the road, as she did not have some of the necessary paperwork.

“The years between [ages 13 and 17] were somewhat stressful because I could not get a driver's license because of my lack of proper documentation, and we were only holding off because it was so expensive.” Birungi said. “It wasn't until I was in the college application process and severely needed the documentation for financial aid and other things that my mom finally filed [it].”

Birungi also believes there are several misconceptions about the process.

“It is not as easy as simply filling out some paperwork and then having your status magically changed. It takes years, and even after all that time waiting you can still be denied and have to start all over again,” Birungi said. “There are so many intentional hurdles put in place that make it a difficult process for many.”

Birungi strongly believes reform needs to happen with the process because “the system is overwhelmed.”

“The current system is outdated and ineffective because it does not account for the change in population and the increased volume of those trying to immigrate to the U.S.,” Birungi said.

Garcia, McColgan and Birungi all said they are grateful to have been granted citizenship and enjoy American culture, but from their international perspective, there are faults in the system that need to be fixed.

“I've got to say, for a nation of immigrants, we've never had a good relationship with them,” McColgan said. “I hope that changes with time.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE