Last week, Blue Burrito — a dining facility in the HUB-Robeson Center at Penn State — temporarily closed its doors for business.

Located in the center of the HUB’s food court, the facility served a variety of Mexican fast food, and was the only retail option on campus for food of that culture.

Vince Raco, the interim director of retail dining at Penn State, said there were “a lot of challenges” before the semester began.

“The key goal was to keep employees and keep customers safe,” Raco said.

When making the decision to close Blue Burrito, three factors were weighed, according to Raco: the traffic patterns of students and faculty in the HUB, the popularity of each of the HUB’s dining facilities and the amount of waste produced by each facility.

Because of Blue Burrito’s proximity to other HUB dining options like Chick-fil-A, it became one of the first stores examined in the elimination process. Raco and the Food Services team felt that by closing Blue Burrito, foot traffic would lessen around the Starbucks and Chick-fil-A, and cases of the coronavirus attributed to the HUB would decrease.

Blue Burrito was also experiencing the least amount of business of the more than seven other HUB dining facilities to remain open this fall. This prompted Raco and the Food Services team to look at closing it over other facilities garnering higher levels of transactions.

The overall level of transactions across retail-based campus dining services is down by 70 to 75%, according to Raco. He attributes this to fewer students, fewer faculty and fewer visitors to the HUB and other campus locations. Raco and the Food Services team felt these statistics justified closing down the facility from a business perspective.

Blue Burrito was also the heaviest consumer of fresh foods, which go to waste more quickly than the frozen or packaged foods used by other HUB dining facilities, Raco said.

The facility was throwing out a large portion of its products at the end of each day. Demand for Blue Burrito food was not high enough to meet the stock, and so the facility was losing money.

“Nobody wants to waste food,” Raco said. “Nobody wants to be open just for the sake of being open.”

The closing of Blue Burrito was met with varying degrees of support from the student body.

Some students like Lindsay Aluquin felt that closing Blue Burrito was harmful to the cultural diversity of HUB dining.

“I think eliminating one of these establishments that offers food of a different kind besides just American fast food, it's kind of a shame that they had to get rid of it,” Aluquin (freshman-nutritional science) said. “I think, in general, the HUB should be including more restaurants of different food cultures besides just American food to diversify the different target audiences that they could have for the type of food that they offer here.”

Ava Dominguez echoed these sentiments.

“I feel like there’s not a huge variety here,” Dominguez (junior-journalism) said.

Sonika Kohli said the concern of safety in the area is invalid because of the social distancing measures taken to reshape the flow of traffic in the area.

“Every time I’ve been to Blue Burrito, there’s always someone that’s very particular in making sure that everyone’s six feet apart,” Kohli (freshman-biomedical engineering) said. “Before entering that court area, they make sure to screen you and space you.”

Alejandra Hesse Smith agreed with Kohli.

“I’ve always felt very safe, even with all of the restaurants opened,” Hesse Smith (freshman-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) said.

On the other hand, students like Jonah Albert felt the closing had little to no impact on the overall quality of the HUB dining experience.

“I get why they closed some of those things down, because pre-pandemic, it was a mess back there trying to get food,” Albert (sophomore-cybersecurity) said. “Blue Burrito wasn’t really a big name before I got here, and I’d never really seen it before, so I don’t think the closing really impacts anything.”

Ryan McMahon felt similarly about the congestion each of the dining facilities caused.

“That area had so many lines that were super long, and it was always super packed,” McMahon (junior-psychology and neuroscience) said.

Raco was adamant that Blue Burrito’s closure would not be permanent.

“Blue Burrito’s not going away,” Raco said. “There’s not another [restaurant] coming to campus or anything.”

The facility is set to reopen for the spring semester, though final decisions will be made by weighing the three aforementioned factors.

“It’s difficult,” Raco said. “We’re just trying to get through like any other business downtown, like every business on campus. We’re just trying to service our customers and guests to the best of our ability and… give the best service that we can.”