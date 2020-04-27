With the nationwide shutdown of academic institutions due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Penn State community has found itself unsure of the future of the university for the upcoming academic year.

Recently, Penn State announced the cancellation of in-person summer classes and any on-campus activities, such as New Student Orientation and student-held jobs.

Although Penn State has not announced any decision regarding the fate of the university’s fall semester, spokesperson Wyatt Dubois has emphasized that the health and safety of the Penn State community will be at the forefront when the decision is made.

“As Penn State continues to confront the threat and manage risks that the coronavirus pandemic presents, the University is creating new action groups to continue analyzing public health, and now overlaying what a return to campus may look like… ” Dubois said via email. “Not only are there short-term questions to work through, but there are many long-term challenges as well, not just for Penn State, but for higher education and our nation as a whole.”

Given the impossibility of knowing the future of the coronavirus spread, Dubois commented that multiple scenarios regarding the reopening of the university will be created in order to best serve the community in the fall and beyond.

“Decisions will remain people-focused and mission-focused, and flexibility in any plan will be a necessity,” Dubois said. “We will continue communicating with our students, faculty and staff, as well as the community, and will provide more information on a plan as we move forward.”

Jenna Spinelle, a teaching faculty member within the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, has employed various techniques this semester in order to find the best way to communicate with her students — underlining the significance of personalized meetings to keep a feedback-oriented environment within an online classroom.

“As someone who teaches writing-based courses, I’ve started having more one-on-one Zoom meetings with students so I can review their work and offer feedback,” Spinelle said via email. “This is the closest thing I’ve found to walking around the room and helping people as they have questions. I use Calendly for appointment scheduling and post the link to sign up in Canvas. It’s worked pretty well so far.”

Greg Loviscky, a teaching professor within the Penn State Department of Psychology, said he has been using various perspectives to create the best learning environment and plan for the future of the fall semester.

“In my bigger lecture hall classes next year, I am thinking about how I will engage students by doing in-class assignments in a 'touchless' way,” Lovinscky said via email. “Fortunately, I can also get a student's perspective. My daughter is a Penn State student, and she is giving me insight about what seems to be effective and what's not as effective in her classes this spring.”

Loviscky said his students love his usual old-school, written assignment style, which he said is helpful for retaining information. However, with the current switch to online learning platforms and the possible continuation of this classroom environment, Lovinscky is leaning on the opinions of other teaching faculty.

Using additional wisdom from colleagues within his department, Lovinscky said he is attempting to stay true to his own teaching methods while incorporating collaboration with others.

“[For the spring], it may be that I project the assignment on the screen, and then I will ask students to use their own tablet paper, take a picture of their completed work and then submit it on Canvas real-time,” Lovinscky said.“I made strides to make both classes much more hands-on and interactive over the past two or three years, so my challenge could be to capture the essence of interactive learning in an online environment, if necessary.”

