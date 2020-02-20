The conversation of diversifying universities often focuses on race, gender and sexuality, and leaves disabilities out.

Although K-12 programs for students with intellectual disabilities have become more common, postsecondary programs for these students have not.

The College of Education introduced a new program last fall to give students with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to engage in postsecondary education.

The WorkLink program is a fully integrated non-residential two-year certificate program. It allows students with intellectual disabilities to experience life at Penn State while learning lifelong skills to help them become more independent.

Dr. Wendy Coduti, an associate professor of education, developed and organized the WorkLink program with Dr. Allison Fleming. Coduti and Fleming run the program in collaboration.

“The inspiration was to create more postsecondary opportunities for transition-age youth with intellectual disabilities at Penn State University Park and to make college more inclusive,” Coduti said.

She said this program is one of approximately 275 postsecondary programs across the country for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

She and Fleming first had the idea to create WorkLink in 2015, Coduti said. The program was offered a $45,000 fund from the DREAM Partnership, which helps provide educational opportunities to individuals with intellectual disabilities at colleges in Pennsylvania.

Fleming, who is also an assistant professor of education, is teaching the seminar class this semester, which meets for an hour three times a week.

“As a faculty member, this is a really small part of my job, but it’s a big part of how I spend my time because it’s important to me,” Fleming said.

Fleming described the purpose of the program as being “twofold” — explaining that students in the program reap both academic and personal benefits in the classroom, as well as social benefits from being integrated with life on campus.

“First, we help students prepare for employment,” Fleming said. “We want all our students to have a job when they graduate, just like any undergraduate Penn State student.”

Students in the program take classes for four semesters before receiving their certificate. During their fourth and final semester, students are required to get an internship on campus or in the State College community, which Fleming said will hopefully be in their field of interest so they can continue pursuing the field following graduation.

According to research conducted by the Special Olympics, only 44 percent of adults with intellectual disabilities aged 21-64 are in the workforce. Fleming said that if students complete a program such as WorkLink, this number would be much higher.

“It’s important for these students to get into the labor market at the same time as their peers so they can get a job and do all of things anyone else may want to do like moving out of their parents’ house, have relationships or get married,” Fleming said.

Fleming emphasized that what students learn in their classroom is only part of what the program offers.

“The second big goal of the program is to provide a postsecondary college experience,” Fleming said. “You learn more stuff in college than just how to get a job — you also make friends, learn how to become more independent and how to become responsible for yourself. That’s the same for our students.”

There are currently three students in the program — Will Fick, Alex Badzek and Aaron Packard. Each student has a variety of mentors and tutors who hang out with them, have lunch with them, tutor them in different academic subjects and assist them with any of their needs.

Aaron Packard is a 21-year-old student in the program who graduated from Penn State’s LifeLink, an educational program for special-needs students between the ages of 18 and 21.

“My favorite thing about the program is the relationships and friendships I’ve made,” Packard said.

Packard’s mentor, Quin Featherston, heard about the WorkLink program through the College of Education and said she immediately knew she wanted to get involved. She started working with him this semester.

“We go over homework and talk about whatever, sometimes we get off topic but it’s always fun,” Featherston (junior-rehabilitation and human services) said. “I’ve learned a lot about Aaron, and in general, what his lifestyle is like.”

Though mentors change from semester to semester, students who form a bond with their mentor may keep those relationships. Badzek said he liked his mentors so much last semester, that two of them stuck around this spring.

“I have two of my mentors again because I enjoy them a lot,” Badzek said. “I go to classes with them, take notes and eat lunch.”

Fleming said the students enjoy their mentorship experiences because they get to experience college life from the perspective of a college student and get to interact with people their age.

“Another part of having a college experience is getting into the Penn State family, and that’s why our mentors and tutors are so important,” Fleming said. “Part of the college experience is not having your professors follow you around all day. We are really grateful that we have so many excellent tutors and mentors to fill the social gaps that we don’t know how to.”

Students have the opportunity to get involved with the program by becoming a mentor or by joining the WorkLink student organization.

The student organization will give intellectually disabled students the opportunity to connect with more Penn State students outside of the classroom environment.

“We want to show that disability isn’t a barrier and that societal stigma and attitude can create more challenges for individuals rather than the disability itself,” Coduti said. “We are hoping through WorkLink people will see that individuals with intellectual disabilities have the same goals and want the same opportunities that other Penn State students want.”

The program, which is in its second semester, is still in the startup phase. Fleming said that now the program is beginning to do admissions for next year. Admissions for the program are somewhat similar to Penn State’s regular process, requiring students to submit a personal statement, letter of recommendation, work history and attend a personal interview with parents or guardians.

Fleming said the program is expecting to accept four students next year, which would make seven students in the program total as the three students currently enrolled would begin their second year.

“The second-year students will help the first-year students get integrated and help them get around campus,” Fleming said. “We’re an intentionally small program because we like being able to interact one-on-one with each of the students.”

The classes cover topics from budgeting to professional development. The Feb. 19 class covered the amount of money students spend a week on things such as lunch, coffee and transportation. Additionally, students began researching recipes they could make on their own and the various ingredients that may be necessary.

“Before these programs started, there was no way for students to go to college if they couldn’t meet traditional entrance requirements,” Fleming said. “This program is about helping students get on the same track as their peers when before they’d been excluded from postsecondary education.”