Major requirements, financial reasons and a preference for a small campus — these are all reasons Bryce Finch has heard students give for staying at one of Penn State’s Commonwealth campuses.

Finch (sophomore-computer science), the vice president of Penn State York for the Council of Commonwealth Student Government, will soon transfer to Penn State Harrisburg.

Finch is one of many Commonwealth students who choose to stay at their campus rather than transferring to University Park.

Part of the reason Finch said he doesn’t want to go to University Park is because these Commonwealth campuses have more accessible entrance to major requirements.

“Truthfully, it's too much for me to try to meet those requirements, as Harrisburg doesn't require all of the same classes and doesn't require the same GPA,” Finch said.

In 2018, a combined 28,861 students attended all of Penn State’s Commonwealth campuses, according to Penn State News, compared to the 46,270 students at the University Park campus that same year.

Penn State York enrolls about 1,000 students every year.

Though Finch originally wanted to go to Penn State’s main campus, he found he likes the smaller campus feel.

“You're able to get involved extremely, extremely easily,” he said. “You know your professors by name, they know you by name. You can go to office hours super easily. If you ever need help, you can schedule appointments much easier.”

In addition to participating in student government, Finch plays soccer at the York campus, and will still potentially be able to play at the Harrisburg campus.

“I have a chance to be able to play soccer again in Harrisburg because it's not this D1 school, not this huge competitive atmosphere where scholarships are being handed out to players,” he said.

Still, Finch said he’s interacted with other students who feel like they got “cut short” of their Penn State experience by attending a Commonwealth campus.

Mohtaz Mahmuda (sophomore-journalism) takes classes through Penn State’s World Campus and said she can relate to the feeling of not getting a full college experience.

“I don't really have time to go out and meet new people and experience a lot of new things,” Mahmuda said. “I'm very much still in my old house, still living the life I did in high school. I feel like I'm missing out a lot, especially with the social aspect of college.”

Mahmuda works full time as a video editor for her sister Nabela Noor — a YouTuber with over 700,000 subscribers. She said she often works from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., depending on the day.

Despite feeling like she might not be getting the traditional college experience, Mahmuda said she appreciates World Campus for the flexibility it offers, knowing that she’s going head first into a career she will love.

She finds that sometimes people think going to University Park is necessary to get a good Penn State college experience, but in reality, she said that’s not the case. Mahmuda said she knows people who feel “swallowed whole” by the large campus.

“You can have that small town experience and still have that big school diploma at the end of it all, which is awesome,” she said.

Chelsea Watts, who graduated from the Berks campus in 2018 with a degree in professional writing, agrees that people often look down on Penn State’s Commonwealth campuses.

“I tried to downplay the fact that I went to a smaller campus,” Watts said, “but once you open your mind, you can still have the college experience you want. I know that I would not have had the experience I did in college, I wouldn't have the job that I have now if I would have gone to University Park.”

Though Watts said people might perceive her as a social person, she really isn’t. Going to a smaller campus aided Watts in this respect.

“I felt like I was able to kind of come out of my shell a little bit more instead of fading into the woodwork like I probably would have in a larger setting,” she said.

The smaller setting also allowed Watts to build more personal relationships with her professors, which helped hold her accountable.

As a Lion Ambassador during her time at Berks, she said this is something she often told prospective students on tours.

“Being able to be in an environment where my focus was almost forced because people knew my name, and you were a part of the class. You weren't just a body in a seat,” Watts said.