Penn State will receive $1.9 million to aid with the implementation of safety regulations on campus for the fall 2020 semester.

According to a Penn State News release, the funds are a part of $28 million Governor Emergency Education Relief funds Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is using to support postsecondary institutions and adult basic education providers.

The state has received more than $104 million in GEER funding.

Wolf said the funding is applicable for protective equipment and cleaning products, securing classroom equipment and technology, utilizing technology for contact tracing and implementing safety barriers on campus.

The distribution of funding to institutions across the state was based on fall 2018 enrollment data, which includes the share of total full-year headcount and Pell Grant recipients, according to the release.

A full list of recipients across Pennsylvania was not released by Penn State News.

