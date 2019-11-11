Editors Note: The Collegian follows AP Style, which is a standard in the industry. AP Style uses the acronym LGBTQ, leaving out the ‘A.’ The ‘A’ is believed by some to stand for ‘Ally,’ and by others ‘Asexual.’

For the 35 residents of Ally House, it’s a “lifesaver.”

And next fall, 12 more students will be able to say the same.

Ally House — a special living option for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and ally students on campus — is in the final stretch of a long, bureaucratic process to expand to more dorm rooms in Watts Hall.

Ally House began informally in 2013, the Watts Hall third floor residence assistant, who identified as gay, suggested to his friends in the LGBTQ community that they request to live on his floor.

Today, Ally House is offered as a Special Living Option by the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity and the women’s, gender and sexuality studies minor.

“Ally House is a safe and inclusive space for LGBT-identifying individuals,” Marco Planchart, Ally House’s RA, said.

Planchart (junior-industrial-organizational psychology) said Ally House is a place where its residents can feel “more comfortable within the space of dorm life” and “safe in their environment.”

Ryan Castillo, the vice president of Ally House’s Executive Board, described the living option as a “lifesaver.”

“A lot of queer students are worrying about their safety all day. When you come home, you shouldn’t have to worry about that anymore,” Castillo said. “I think that’s something Ally House has done for a lot of people.”

Planchart said because the number of students who want to live in Ally House exceeds the number of beds, students regularly get turned away and the floor has a substantial wait list.

To combat this issue, Ally House will be able to welcome 12 more residents in the fall 2020 semester.

While current residents are excited to broaden their community, they wish they were given more space.

“We’ll take [half of a second floor] as opposed to nothing, of course,” Castillo (sophomore-psychology) said, “but we’re trying to fight for more than that because the demand still exceeds that amount of rooms.”

Castillo added that Ally House residents had been trying to expand for a while.

Ally House also faces a challenge common to special living options — many students don’t know how to apply to Ally House, and others don’t know it exists.

Planchart said he’s aware of 20 to 30 people who mistakenly applied to live in Ally House through the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity rather than the required process of applying through the housing office, and had to be turned away.

Planchart and Castillo hope that, by improving marketing and informing the student body of the benefits Ally House provides, they will be able to expand the community further in the future. Norris agreed that this is definitely a “possibility.”

Residents in Ally House say their goal is ultimately to take all of Watts Hall.

“I think it’d be funny,” Castillo said. “I think it’d be cool to take all of Watts.”

