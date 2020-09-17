Lynette Chappell-Williams has been appointed as Penn State Health’s first system-wide vice president and chief diversity officer, according to a Penn State news release.

In her new role, Chappell-Williams will direct efforts to advance diversity and inclusion though the Penn State Health system.

This includes developing policies, programs and practices to address disparities in healthcare, as well as maintain relationships with local businesses and vendors.

Chappell-Williams will take up these responsibilities in addition to her duties as the associate dean for diversity and inclusion in the college of health and medicine.

Chappell-Williams has worked in the College of Medicine and with Penn State Health since "late 2015," where she was the first chief diversity officer at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical center.

Under her leadership, Forbes magazine has recognized Penn State Health as a “Best Employer for Diversity,” as well as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equity” by the Human Rights Campaign and a “Best for Vets” workplace by the Military Times, according to the release.

The primary objective of her role will be the education and prevention of workplace microaggressions and unconscious bias to “create a more inclusive culture for all whose lives we touch,” Steve Massini, Penn State Health CEO, said in the release.