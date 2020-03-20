THON 2020 Development Director Katie Solomon will serve as the THON 2021 executive director.

Solomon (junior–criminology and sociology) was also part of the Class of 2020 Gift Committee and 2019 Homecoming Student Court.

Solomon has been part of THON since 2017, starting out as a dancer relations committee member.

In a 2019 Daily Collegian article, Solomon said, “[THON] is such an integral part of my life. The experience has taught me more lessons than I could have ever found in a textbook."

RELATED