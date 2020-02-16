Last updated 6:10 p.m. on Sunday

A Penn State student and member of the Alpha Phi Delta fraternity has died, according to university spokeswoman Rachel Pell.

James Shilling was an undergraduate student in the College of Information Sciences and Technology and was expected to graduate this spring.

Multiple police cars and an ambulance were seen outside of the fraternity house earlier in the afternoon.

The university could not currently release the time, place and cause of death.

Staff members from Penn State Student Affairs, the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, and Counseling and Psychological Services have been onsite to offer support to other residents of the house, according to Pell.

Penn State's Interfraternity Council does not have comment at this time.

The university said it is in touch with Shilling's family and counseling services are available for anyone in need at the Student Health Center on campus.

The Daily Collegian will update this story as more information becomes available.