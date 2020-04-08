As the coronavirus pandemic continues to negatively affect communities, Penn State greek organizations are working to support local businesses and nonprofits.

Penn State’s Interfraternity Council is currently working with the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life to discuss how greek organizations can support the State College community during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement by the IFC.

Within the next month, IFC will hold a virtual NBA 2K tournament that will raise money to support State College businesses and nonprofits in immediate need of relief.

Each participant’s entry fee will go toward the fund, which will provide supplies and services.

Aside from fundraisers, Penn State IFC said it will support national efforts working to aid the State College community, including United Way and the American Red Cross. Information regarding both organizations will be posted on Penn State IFC’s Twitter and Instagram pages in the upcoming days.

The IFC and OFSL are trying to pinpoint where to focus their efforts and have not committed to providing for any specific businesses and nonprofits yet, according to IFC Vice President of Communications Lenny Fontes.

“We want to be careful as to not promise anything to the community until we are 100% prepared to uphold it,” Fontes (junior-public relations) said via email.

While the IFC and OFSL continue to brainstorm fundraisers and lists of supplies and services, they are currently contacting local nonprofits and discussing how to safely engage with the greek community to ensure safe and healthy fundraising.

The greek community is encouraged to reach out to the IFC’s Vice President of Community Development John Paulik for suggestions and information about what supplies are needed locally at this time.

Additionally, Penn State Panhellenic Council’s Vice President of Communications Ali Bridge said the Panhellenic Council is organizing a social media raffle in the hopes of lifting the spirits of local businesses and community members.

“We are purchasing gift cards from local businesses in the State College area and will be doing a giveaway on our Instagram for active Panhellenic members,” Bridge (junior-broadcast journalism) said via email. “By liking and commenting on the post, they will be entered into the giveaway, and we will be selecting winners randomly.”

