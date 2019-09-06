Penn State Police are investigating two incidents involving paintball gun fire on Park Avenue on Thursday.

According to a press release, an unknown suspect was firing at pedestrians on Thursday. The first incident occurred at 5:45 p.m. near the Nittany Lion Inn, while the second occurred at 9:30 p.m. near East Halls.

The investigation is ongoing and no injuries have been reported.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding these incidents contact them.

