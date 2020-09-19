In June, Penn State President Eric Barron convened a task force of 26 members to address potential changes of the Student Code of Conduct relating to racism, bias and community safety across the campus.

The task force, which is co-chaired by Nyla Holland and Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia, held its first meeting on July 8.

Additionally, it includes 24 other students, faculty and staff from Penn State’s campus.

During the Penn State Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, Sept. 18, members of the task force provided an update on their progress thus far.

“One of the contributions of the task force is understanding how student culture must be integrated into anti-racist beliefs at Penn State. So the task force is created by President Baron because the value of exclusivity is something that Penn State holds dear,” member Cassandra Nunez (junior-electrical engineering) said. “There was a disconnect between the student culture and administrative goal.”

The task force made it apparent to Barron that members wanted to resolve these issues sooner rather than later, according to Holland (senior-political science and African American studies).

Therefore, she said they were able to instill goals and recommendations in correspondence with the code in nine weeks.

Holland said the group’s five main goals were initiated to help the task force, and the methodology was to follow charge and see what steps coincide with each goal.

She said the goals were to state the purpose of the code of conduct, to determine the appropriate uses of the code, to consider the legal restraints due to the First Amendment and other privacy laws, to identify the strength and weaknesses of the code of conduct, and to recommend changes that would align with the university’s mission.

To begin, Holland said the force reviewed other Big Ten universities’ student codes of conduct.

“We looked through their codes, what was similar to ours, what was different and what could we suggest to implement in our code considering the legal restraints,” Holland said.

Next, the group had legal scholars and visitors talk to members of the task force about the First Amendment, legal restraints and acceptable language. Then, Holland and Wadhia redlined the code, tracked changes and forwarded a draft to Barron.

“We recognize the implementation or modifications we may have to make. In the documents forwarded to President Barron there is rationale for each edit,” Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Danny Shaha said. “We felt it was important to have that, because if we can't implement the recommendation exactly, can we achieve the intent of those changes in some other way? That is the main goal for the next part of the process.”

The task force, after drafting was complete, comprised a series of recommendations to the code of conduct.

According to Holland, the recommendations are as follows:

Modify the purpose and introduction of the code so there would be more optimistic and inclusive language

Introduce a mandatory module regarding racism and bias for students to complete before registering for classes

Modify the language under a substantial university interest in the area of jurisdiction

Take legal actions when an incident occurs

Recommend changes but still incorporate existing principles of the university

Add two new sections to the code of conduct. The first being commitment to diversity and inclusion, and the second being education on the student conduct

“I think the code, with our changes, communicates what type of school Penn State is and wants to be,” Holland said. “I think just being able to read the values and what you will be held responsible for communicates a certain standard.”

The task force realizes that this change will take some time, and it is a difficult task to complete overnight.

“As a member of the task force, I found the process that we have got to this point to be cathartic and one of self-reflection and being able to see what is reality, emotion and actually attainable,” Penn State Police Sergeant Juan Castro said. “I understand how difficult of a task this is. It’s insurmountable for communities facing multiple systemic issues.”

According to a Penn State News release, President Barron will be assessing changes and potentially implementing the ones that seem fit to help with racism, bias and community safety on campus.

“Actions and your words affect people, and there are consequences to that,” Holland said. “A lot of us have personal experiences that we brought to this task force, and we don’t want to experience those again. We really did this in good faith and with a lot of care and thoughtfulness.”