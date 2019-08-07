The Penn State Thespian Society is set to bring renditions of “Heathers” and “Mamma Mia!” to campus this upcoming academic year.

The organization's production of "Heathers" will run this fall from Oct. 10-12, with "Mamma Mia!" running this spring from March 26-28, 2020, according to an announcement from the organization's official Facebook page.

“Heathers” is based on the late-1980s film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. Stemming from the movie, the musical adaptation follows the story of high school student Veronica Sawyer, who manages to alienate "The Heathers" — the most popular and cruel clique in school, comprised of three girls all named Heather.

However, things start to get out of hand when Veronica meets a new boy in town, who she partners up with to seek more revenge until she begins to realize his plans are more extreme than hers.

The musical features songs including "Dead Girl Walking," "Candy Store" and "Lifeboat" — numbers that were also featured on this past season of "Riverdale" in its "Heathers" themed episode.

A fan favorite to many in musical and movie form, “Mamma Mia!” revolves around a soon-to-be-married woman, Sophie Sheridan, as she tries to track down her birth father by inviting her mother’s ex-lovers to her wedding.

With a plot molded around ABBA songs, the show includes popular hits, such as "Mamma Mia," "Dancing Queen" and "Super Trouper."

Over the past several years, the musical has made waves again through its film adaptations, "Mamma Mia!" and "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," both starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried.