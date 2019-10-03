The University Park Undergraduate Association meeting on Oct. 2 passed two bills to fund Lyft coupons and partially fund a keynote speaker for “Celebrate State.”

The first bill on the floor, entitled Funding for “Celebrate State” event, passed with a 35-1-2 vote. The bill funded $8,500.00 toward the event.

The event’s mission is to engage with the undergraduate student body, provide university resources, unite the Penn State community and encourage students to pursue their interests during the semesters and breaks.

The event will be co-sponsored by the Student Programming Association, Gender Equity Center, Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, the Penn State Panhellenic Council and Lion Ambassadors.

“Celebrate State” will take place on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in the HUB-Robeson Center. The evening will end in Alumni Hall with a keynote speaker to give a lecture on facing adversity, being an advocate and utilizing the two ideas.

UPUA plans to collaborate with SPA to provide promotional literature for use before and during the event.

The "Funding for Fall and Winter Break Lyft Subsidies" bill passed unanimously. The bill funds 150 $15 Lyft coupons that drive users to the University Park Airport. The coupon is applicable from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 to return to campus from the airport with the code UPUAFALL2019.

Additionally, UPUA will fund up to 150 more $15 Lyft ride coupons from Dec. 13 to Dec. 21 to leave campus for winter break, and again from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12 to return for spring semester with the code UPUAWINTER2019.

The resolution Establishment of an Ad-Hoc Committee on Outreach came to the floor last.

The resolution pushed to assemble a committee to create a new committee from outreach, establish that committee’s jurisdiction and solidify the future of outreach in UPUA. The ad-hoc committee will be composed of UPUA’s 14th Assembly zpeaker, a nominated secretary and any member of the 14th Assembly that registers with the speaker.

The committee’s goal is to present change to the outreach subcommittee and develop a new standing committee for outreach. The proposal must be adopted by the end of the 14th Assembly.

The resolution was recommitted and will be discussed at a later meeting.

Prior to both old and new business, Student Engagement and Outreach Librarian Hailley Fargo spoke to the 14th Assembly to highlight the resources that the Pattee and Paterno Library provides. This includes subject librarians, the search bar and the new Collaboration Commons.

UPUA has collaborated with the library on many initiatives including online course renewals and the installation of omnichargers and device chargers.

Izzy Webster was also confirmed as the Movin’ On liaison and Daniel Risser was confirmed as the PASS liaison.