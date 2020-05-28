The University Park Undergraduate Association held their second meeting of the summer on Wednesday, confirming members to positions and passing various pieces of legislation.

At UPUA’s May 14 meeting, the assembly voted to amend and clarify executive branch positions but were unable to obtain the necessary 3/4 vote. This legislation was brought to the table again Wednesday night and passed upon meeting the vote requirement.

RELATED

The assembly then passed three more pieces of legislation, the first being a resolution to create the UPUA Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Disproportionate Effects on Protected Classes and Solutions Roundtable, which will work to find solutions to problems created by the coronavirus pandemic for Penn State students.

The next piece of legislation was in support of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s executive order suspending tenant evictions through July 10 to assist those facing issues paying their rent on time due to constraints — financial or otherwise — presented by the pandemic.

RELATED

+2 UPUA passes sustainability legislation after being Zoom bombed The University Park Undergraduate Association's first summer meeting was quickly derailed by…

The final piece of legislation passed was a resolution to create the UPUA Racial Justice Roundtable, which cited the incidents of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. According to the assembly, this roundtable will discuss current issues of racism and how to prevent them from occurring at Penn State.

Jessica Strait was confirmed as an associate justice and Aphrodite Biswas was confirmed as the director of outreach. Biswas, Strait and other previously confirmed justices were also sworn in.

After hearing reports from chief justice of the judicial board Rachel Schuchman, various executive board members, speaker of the assembly Steven Zhang and the committee chairs, the meeting concluded at 10:08 p.m.