Tim Benally is able to quickly identify what he misses most from home — the smell of wet dirt and sage brush.

Benally (junior-psychology) is a Native American student who grew up in Arizona on a Navajo reservation he says is “the size of West Virginia.”

Coming to a school where Native Americans make up less than 1 percent of the total population — a percent that includes students, faculty and administration — gave way to a difficult transition.

“I felt inferior academically and with life knowledge,” Benally said. “My high school only offered two AP classes and I was surrounded by kids coming in with so many credits. I felt like I was behind.”

Benally also described encountering countless “micro-aggressions” from his peers — like students asking if everyone lives in teepees on the reservation, or if his family owns any casinos.

Taking leadership classes and learning more about himself — both academically and through his Christian faith — have helped to empower Benally, but the thing that made him feel most comfortable on campus was having a Native American faculty member to act as a mentor for him.

“It felt for a while like I didn’t belong,” Benally said. “But I embraced this saying we have, t’ahdii koo honid/i. It means we are still here. We belong in this space the same way you do.”

Growing up on the reservation allowed Benally to gain extensive experiences — both good and bad, but equally valuable, he said.

According to the official site for the Navajo Nation Government, the reservation covers over 27,000 square miles, is larger than 10 U.S. states and is home to over 250,000 Native Americans.

Benally said the reservation imposed numerous limitations on those who call it home.

“There isn’t a lot to do,” Benally said. “The only thing in my community is a clinic, schools and a gas station with a Burger King. The nearest Walmart is an hour away. Going to the grocery store on the weekend is a whole ordeal. And the lacking medical services can be deadly because many people have to get airlifted to better hospitals and don’t get there in time.”

RELATED

Building on these limitations is a matter of social mobility, as many Native Americans feel an inability to move up in society due to the lack of opportunities on the reservation. These sentiments, in addition to widely experienced post-traumatic stress disorder, have led to extensive issues of mental illness on the reservation.

“In my school there were at least 10 kids that killed themselves,” Benally said. “A lot of people use drugs and alcohol as coping mechanisms. I think a lot of the depression comes from kids using technology, seeing the lack of opportunities on the reservation as opposed to outside it, and losing hope.”

According to the National Congress of American Indians, Native people die from alcoholism at a rate 510 percent higher and from suicide 62 percent higher than other Americans — with suicide being the second leading cause of death for Native youth aged 15 to 24.

Benally’s biracial identity also played a role in his experiences. Benally’s mother is white and met his Navajo father when she came to the reservation to student teach at the school his father was the principal at.

Growing up “half white” on a Native American reservation, Benally said he was often looked down upon by his peers and stood out in his community. In addition to this, he faced an internal conflict as he struggled for many years to accept the part of him linked to a heritage responsible for the genocide of his people.

Despite these struggles, Benally sees his community predominantly through a lens of gratuity. Whereas many of his Penn State counterparts spent their young adult years using technology, he spent it exploring the great outdoors.

Benally said he spent the majority of his time on the reservation running, hiking, hunting, fishing and playing basketball with his community. Nature was always a part of his identity, as it is rooted deeply in his culture.

“It’s a very diverse landscape,” Benally said. “I’m never bored there. There’s always something to explore.”

This relationship was communicated to him in various ways by his dad and uncles, such as performing little ceremonies while hunting or fishing to show respect or by using a thumb, not index finger, to point at wildlife.

When high school drew to an end, Benally had no doubt he wanted to enroll in college, though that isn’t the norm for many of his fellow tribe members. According to data published by National Center for Education Statistics, 19 percent of American Indians/Alaskan Natives enrolled in college in 2016, but Benally’s parents always emphasized the importance of education and put him on the right route to attend a prominent university.

Since he left the reservation, Benally realized one of the hardest adjustments for many Native American students is going from a community-based environment to a highly individualistic one.

“On the reservation, we call all old women ‘grandma,’ and our peers ‘cousin,’” Benally said. “We rely on our neighbors because we’re so isolated, so we really need to lean on each other. Native Americans in general are always looking for ways to connect.”

RELATED

Benally decided he wanted to help other Native Americans, both students and faculty members, in finding a sense of belonging within the Penn State community. He currently is part of the Multicultural Resource Council and is in the beginning process of creating a “club/support group” dedicated to the Native American population at Penn State.

Kathryn Pletcher, a Native American administrative support coordinator for the College of Agricultural Sciences, was introduced to Benally through a colleague. The two have kept in touch since meeting due to their shared goals of raising awareness of the Native American community on campus.

“We are the forgotten minority here on campus, so raising awareness is extremely important,” Pletcher, who is part of the Ojibwe tribe, said. “I think Tim is just what we need to get this accomplished. He has the leadership qualities and the indigenous knowledge needed to help us foster a better environment and experience for natives in our Penn State community.”

Hollie Kulago, a Native American associate professor of education in the College of Education, met Benally two weeks into the fall 2019 semester when he reached out to her because of her indigenous background.

As a faculty member new to campus, Kulago quickly saw how Native American students can often be left out of the Penn State experience.

“I feel like there’s a lack of awareness about Native American students on campus and no real support system,” Kulago, who is part of the Navajo tribe, said. “It’s important we, faculty and staff included, have a support system where our voices are heard.”

To her, one of the most important things is educating people and broadening their perspectives. She sees Benally as being key in helping students achieve a deeper understanding of what it means to be Native.

“Tim is very responsible, very open-minded, very outgoing, and very intelligent,” Kulago said. “With those characteristics, he’s doing really well here in not only finding space for himself to be comfortable, but in creating space for himself and other indigenous students and faculty. He’s really making an effort to connect all the people he knows that will support the Native American community.”

Although his people’s history and culture is complex, seeing Benally’s passion is simple. To him, what it means to be Native can be defined by one single word: resilience.

“I shouldn’t be here, but I am. We are. And that’s why being Native is such a beautiful thing,” Benally said. “There can be so much brokenness and so much pain, but beautiful things can still emerge. I’ve walked through places my ancestors have survived, I’ve seen the ruins, their handprints on the walls — and then I see where I am now and the things I’m doing and the people I’m seeing and I just feel so blessed to have that experience and background, and be able to use it to bring more healing and show Native Americans their worth.”