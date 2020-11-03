For the fall 2020 semester, Penn State’s enrollment has experienced a “modest decrease,” and the diversity within its graduate programs, professional programs and World Campus has grown, according to a Penn State news release.

The fall 2020 overall enrollment, excluding the Penn College of Technology, is 89,816 — a 1.8% decrease from last year’s 91,427 students, the release said.

The University Park enrollment also decreased by 1.8%, dropping from 46,723 students in 2019 to 45,901.

At the commonwealth campuses, enrollment decreased by 5.1% since 2019 to a total of 26,926 students.

Undergraduate enrollment, specifically, decreased by 2.2% since last year, resulting in 74,446 students.

According to the release, the decline in undergraduate enrollment from last year is partially “offset” by the number of students who deferred their enrollment to spring or fall 2021.

In 2019, 305 undergraduate students deferred enrollment, but 1,050 undergraduates deferred this year.

The release said this year’s enrollment numbers place Penn State “well ahead” of university enrollment across the country.

A National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report indicated a 3% decrease in overall enrollment, a 4% decrease in undergraduate enrollment and a 16.1% decrease in first-year student enrollment.

According to the release, diversity within Penn State “continues to grow for the second year in a row.”

The number of students who are Black, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Native Alaskan, or Pacific Islander or Native Hawaiian make up 13.6% of the student population, which is a 2.2% increase from last year’s ll,928 students to this year’s 12,230.

The number of Penn State students from Pennsylvania has remained at 2019’s 60.5%. University Park’s undergraduate population is 59% Pennsylvania residents, and the commonwealth campus undergraduate population consists of 81.9% Pennsylvania residents.

International enrollment university-wide has decreased from 11.4% in 2019 to 10.3% in 2020. The release said this aligns with national trends displayed in the Clearinghouse report.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

+3 How the Penn State Berkey Creamery has adapted to amid the pandemic In its 155th year, the Penn State Berkey Creamery has grown from its original operation in a…