The Penn State Lion Ambassadors released a statement earlier this morning regarding recent racial discrimination, including the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

In the statement, the Lion Ambassadors expressed empathy for those affected by these specific incidents, as well as discrimination in general.

The Lion Ambassadors also encouraged the Penn State community to become educated on these issues and actively work to uphold the values of "inclusivity, equity and justice" to build a supportive university environment.

The statement concluded by listing various sources students may find helpful in light of these incidents, including the Paul Robeson Cultural Center, the Multicultural Resource Center, the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, Counseling and Psychological Services, the Affirmative Action Office and the Report Bias hotline.

