Penn State’s annual Fall Career Days will be held from Sept. 17 through Sept. 20, giving students an opportunity to gather information on internships, full-time career opportunities and more.

Hosted in the Bryce Jordan Center, the career days will feature hundreds of companies looking to meet — and potentially recruit — Penn State students.

The career days will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and will have specialized focuses, so students can attend the day that correlates with their career desires.

Sept. 17 will focus on non-technical full-time careers, Sept.18 will feature internships and co-op opportunities, Sept. 19 will offer technical full-time careers, and Sept. 20 will highlight on-campus interviewing.

Elizabeth Fegert, Career Fairs coordinator, said there are currently 561 companies signed up to attend the fair, with the number fluctuating over the coming days.

“We are very lucky that there are a lot of companies that want to hire Penn State graduates,” Fegert said. “There truly are opportunities for every major at the fair. If there is a company that is appealing for you, you should be willing to approach them and talk about skills and experience.”

Fegert said students often look for recruiters of specific majors, but many Penn Staters are qualified for positions regardless of major.

Freshmen looking to learn more about the fair without actually attending are able to sign up to volunteer, Fegert said.

She said volunteering will allow students to see what the fair looks like, learn the layout and determine what to expect when they attend in the future.

According to the Penn State’s Student Affairs website, students preparing for the fair should take the time to research the companies in attendance, prepare resumes, create an elevator pitch and pick out business-appropriate clothing.

The website also goes over information as to what students should do after the fair, including sending thank you notes, applying to job postings online and connecting with recruiters.

Penn State’s Career Fair Plus app is another way for students to prepare for and navigate the fair once inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

The app includes data on all of the companies in attendance to make it easier for students to choose who they want to inquire about.

Students are encouraged to go to the on-campus interviews page on the Student Affairs website for more information on how to sign up for these interviews.