The University Park Undergraduate Association failed to pass the revised version of its Election Code for the second time Wednesday night, with a vote of 27 to 13.

UPUA needed 29 votes to pass the new policies. The codes will be revisited at next week’s meeting.

The vote followed a 70-minute timed debate over the document in question. A main point of contention was Article IX, which dealt with endorsements.

Section 9.6 of Article IX would prevent candidates running for executive positions from officially endorsing at-large representative candidates or academic college candidates.

Some felt the addition of section 9.6 would make it more difficult for younger representatives to run for reelection, because the executive endorsements provide them with a base of support.

First-year representative Najee Rodriguez said freshmen are less likely to be involved with recognized student organizations (RSOs), so barring endorsements from other candidates would leave them feeling unprepared.

Others, however, felt the addition of section 9.6 would prevent certain members from having too much control over the election process.

Eddie Richardson, the Black Caucus representative, said caucus members did not receive those endorsements, but it didn’t stop them from running.

“I knew nothing about UPUA, I started with nothing,” Richardson said. “I was scared, too, but here I am doing something that’s great. That’s the point of it.”

Others still wanted to scrap the endorsement system altogether, with at-large representative Jacob Klipstein saying he believes it leads to a mixing of the personal and political.

“I’ve seen a lot of feelings get hurt through endorsements,” Klipstein said. “Not being endorsed made a better representative out of everyone who wasn’t, but I think it hurt them more to not be endorsed in the first place.”

The amendment passed with a vote of 21-19, and section 9.6 was added to the code.

Article IX was revisited later with a proposal by Bellisario College of Communications representative Alexis Burke to remove sections 9.2-9.4 of the code — a move which would prevent RSOs from endorsing candidates.

College of Information Sciences and Technology representative Izzy Webster said RSO endorsements were equally unfair as executive ticket endorsements.

At-large representative Genevievre Miller said that not allowing RSOs to endorse candidates would block out those students’ voices and prevent candidates from taking the initiative to pursue their support.

However, the amendment passed 24-16, barring official RSO endorsements.

Another debate was centered around section 5.4 of Article V and a movement to remove a phrase which, if included, would allow students to campaign in the HUB-Robeson Center, computer labs, residence halls and dining commons with explicit permission.

The amendment to remove the phrase, preventing all campaigning in those areas on Election Day, passed with a voice vote.

The meeting ended with closing comments, and some representatives expressed the need to remain objective when considering the policies.

At-large representative Aphrodite Biswas said the UPUA office is a “place of work” and urged people to “be mindful of what they say.”

The meeting adjourned at 11:23 p.m.