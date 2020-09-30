Adjusting to hybrid classes has been a challenge for many students this semester — but do students perform better academically when participating in person or over Zoom?

Tara Wyckoff, an assistant teaching professor of advertising and public relations in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, said she teaches three hybrid classes this semester.

This means her students go to class in-person some days and attend class on Zoom other days. Or, students can choose to attend every class on Zoom.

Wyckoff said she has not noticed a difference in grades from students who regularly attend class in-person and students who attend via Zoom.

Having the choice of how to attend is important for the grades of some students, Wyckoff said. She added that some students feel like they learn better in person and other students do better when participating on Zoom.

Due to her small class size, Wyckoff said she hasn’t had issues with participation.

“My classes are often no [larger] than 20 students, which I think allows you to facilitate a conversation on Zoom pretty readily,” Wyckoff said.

Wyckoff said she has switched up her grading procedure this semester due to the Zoom classes. For example, she said she has not given any quizzes yet this semester to keep up with the university's academic integrity policy.

Wyckoff said she also reworked the percentages of what certain assignments were worth to accommodate students and how they have to deal with the current coronavirus pandemic.

Although Wyckoff believes the alternative pass/fail grading system Penn State implemented last spring was a good solution since the virus caused an unforeseeable change, she doesn’t think the system should be put in place again this semester if students get sent home this semester.

Wyckoff said she went into this semester knowing that students being sent home is a possibility, so there shouldn’t be a need to alter grading.

“I went into my summer recognizing that there was a chance that our semester could be disrupted and so I planned accordingly,” Wyckoff said. “I think for faculty who did that, there should not be a need to alter our grading scale.”

Mike Poorman, the director of alumni relations and a lecturer in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, said he teaches two classes this semester, including a first-year seminar.

Like Wyckoff, Poorman said he has not noticed a difference in grades between students participating on Zoom and students attending in-person.

Poorman believes a benefit regarding grades for Zoom is the recorded lectures. The recorded lectures allow someone who may have missed the class to not lose out on the information, he said.

“I think it’s a real value added to have a recording of the class there so you can go back,” Poorman said.

For one of his classes, Poorman has his 105 students divided into teams named after Penn State athletes Jesse Arnelle, Saquon Barkley, Ali Krieger and Char Morett-Curtiss. Each team attends three classes in a row and then one on Zoom on a rotating schedule.

Poorman said he does not give attendance or participation grades because “it’s college,” and students are adults who can make their own decisions.

Although, Poorman also believes it’s a “two-way street.”

“I need to make class interesting enough and enlightening enough, and sometimes entertaining enough for [students] to want to come,” Poorman said. “And then it’s their responsibility if they want to come.”

Poorman said he used to have more exams and quizzes before this semester. This fall, he has implemented more writing assignments rather than giving a simple multiple-choice exam.

“Even though grading all those written assignments requires more time on my part, it requires more thought and more analytical thinking on their part,” Poorman said.

Poorman said he is willing to put in more time in order to help students with this semester’s circumstances.

Poorman expressed a similar sentiment to Wyckoff regarding the hypothetical implementation of the pass/fail grading system this semester. He said at this point, professors and students have had time to adjust to the circumstances.

“I would be disappointed if we reverted to that because I’ve increased my standards, and I hope to keep those, and I believe we’ll get a higher learning experience,” Poorman said.

Poorman said he is “heartened” by Penn State students because of their ability to rise to the challenge and be able to handle these new circumstances and succeeding academically in spite of them.

Russ Rose is an instructor of kinesiology and the Penn State women’s volleyball coach.

Rose said while it was hard for him to discuss grades so early in the semester, he said his athletes got better grades last semester because of Zoom classes.

But, Rose said managing participation grades this semester is “100%” more difficult.

“It’s much easier to get people to interact when they are sitting in front of you than when they’re lying down with their hoodie over their head or not even turning on their screen,” Rose said.

Rose also said he is not allowed to grade on attendance this semester, which he identified as something important he used to grade.

He also elected to teach his class in-person because “it is a part of college and it’s good to interact with people.”

Rose said some students might feel lonely at college and believes having some in-person instruction is important.

“You got to give students some face time,” Rose said.

