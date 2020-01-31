Less than a century ago, women’s roles in the military were limited to being laundresses, cooks, support staff or spies.

Penn State’s ROTC was established in 1916, but didn’t accept women until 1972, according to Penn State’s ROTC website.

The experience of women in the army today is different than it was years ago, as women made up 17.06 percent of active duty personnel in 2019, according to the Defense Manpower Data Center.

As the daughter of Iranian immigrants, student Aryana Dadpay said she wanted to give back to the country that gave refuge to her parents during civil unrest in Iran.

“To me, serving as an Air Force officer to protect and defend the U.S. is my way of thanking God for the wonderful blessing it is to be a citizen of this great nation,” Dadpay (sophomore-security and risk analysis) said. “I want to aid my nation as much as I can to ensure the safety and security which I have cherished all my life, for future generations.”

Dadpay is an Air Force ROTC cadet who plans on one day becoming an intelligence officer. She said that out of the 150 cadets in the Detachment 720, about 42 members are women.

“I definitely think [women] deal with some different challenges that come with cadet life, but nothing that is different from the normal differences between women and men in real life,” Dadpay said. “The Air Force takes these matters very seriously and our cadre would never tolerate someone being treated differently due to their gender.”

Dadpay described an atmosphere in which her fellow cadets and cadre treat each other not only as peers, but also as siblings.

“Being in ROTC is like having a big family, and all the guys in the program are just like your brothers,” Dadpay said. “Being a woman won’t get you treated any differently — at least in my experience — from one of the guys.”

Although Dadpay said she hasn’t been treated differently due to gender within ROTC, her experiences outside of this community have differed. She said many people have certain ideas of what a military woman should look like and are surprised to see someone in ROTC who doesn’t fit those stereotypes.

“I have had some people react a little weirdly when I tell them I’m in ROTC,” Dadpay said. “My family members always tell me that I don’t strike them as someone who would want to be in the military, but I don’t pay much mind to it. Most of the girls in ROTC — across all branches — are just a normal reflection of all the types of girls on Penn State’s campus.”

Hannah Conway, a military child and Army ROTC cadet, agreed with Dadpay’s sentiments. She said that although the topic of sexism in the military is often a hot topic, gender plays a minimal role in the Penn State ROTC experience.

“There has undoubtedly been prior and even current controversy over the discrimination of females in the military,” Conway (sophomore-political science) said. “However, in my experience of being a female cadet, I feel that I am generally held to the same standards as male cadets, with an exception of the Army Physical Fitness Test scores.”

The Army’s Physical Fitness Test (PFT) is a three-event physical performance test used to measure one’s physical strengths, abilities and cardio-respiratory fitness, according to Military.com. These test scores, as both Conway and Dadpay said, often reflect the physical disparities between women in ROTC and their male counterparts.

Although men make up the majority in ROTC, Conway said the number of women cadets in her program is “quite impressive in comparison to other universities.”

“The Nittany Lion Battalion has a fairly diverse community, which I believe brings a more realistic demographic to the U.S. Army as a whole,” Conway said. “In our battalion, I feel that females and males are treated equal and that leadership roles, summer training and other opportunities are chosen on a merit-based standard.”

Merit is what represents the military experience as a whole, according to Air Force ROTC cadet Olivia Olchowoj . Since eighth grade, Olchowoj (sophomore- cyber security) knew what she wanted to do with her life — join the army and pursue a career with computers. Her desire to both enlist and get a college education is what led to her involvement with ROTC.

She first joined Air Force Junior ROTC in high school and said her experience intensified her interest to pursue it further in college. She applied for an Army ROTC scholarship and was rewarded a three-year scholarship to Penn State in the cyber security major.

“ROTC is allowing me to get a college education and gain experience once I graduate and commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army,” Olchowoj said. “Eventually, I hope to become a cyber officer in the Army.”

When asked about the obstacle’s women may face during their ROTC experiences, Olchowoj said it comes down to one basic difference of physicality.

“Of course, being a woman in ROTC there are physical struggles,” Olchowoj said. “Being a woman, we are naturally weaker than men. This just means I have to work harder to keep up with my male counterparts.”

Olchowoj is a member of Penn State’s rugby team, which she said gives her an advantage above her female peers due to the fact that she gets even more opportunities to train and build both her strength and endurance with her athletic team.

However, besides the physical hurdles, Olchowoj described ROTC as being an environment that emphasizes equality and inclusivity amongst its members.

“Our cadre work very hard to keep our battalion inclusive toward everyone,” Olchowoj said. “After being in ROTC for a year and a half now, I know I made the right decision after seeing the integrity and respect the Nittany Lion Battalion has toward their cadre and cadets.”