One hundred years ago, Penn State introduced Homecoming to the student body, a tradition that has evolved, yet remained the same in many ways. Generations of Penn Staters have experienced changes in parades, courts and other events that bring the Homecoming spirit to life.

The Homecoming tradition began in a football game against Dartmouth on Oct. 9, 1920.

In her position as Homecoming's executive director, Izzy Frances is in charge of the executive committee and its subsequent members. She said a goal of Homecoming this year was to continue traditions, without stopping innovation.

“Homecoming Court has seen a lot of change over the years,” Frances (senior -security risk analysis) said. “Last year I was on the executive committee when we switched to the gender-neutral model that instead presents a leadership and service award.”

The state of the Homecoming Court and the nomination of queens can be directly reflected to the era in which it was established. The 1952 Homecoming queen was advertised to be chosen on the basis of “the girl you would most like to come home to.”

Following the years of the court choosing, Frances said there were various first wave and second wave moments in the world that were also reflected in Homecoming Court. Eventually, men were added to the court and the queen title was temporarily removed. The title was changed to “best couple.”

In 2018, Homecoming got rid of the popular vote system and the five male, five female ratios. The application process also became more extensive, adding essays and resume readings that are determined as blind applicants. Candidates now go through an interview process and eventually a popular vote is held with the top 10, weighted against the resume and interview process.

Frances said the idea of community is emphasized more in recent years of Homecoming. Additions of the alumni and university court keep networks engaged and the Homecoming Committee aims for the inclusivity of State College, as well.

“I think the role of engaging with the student body and welcoming every member of the community home is the driving idea that we strive to uphold,” Frances said. “We are always striving to expand our events, so they get more traction with people and engage not just the student body but the state college community at large.”

The successes and adjustments in Homecoming are a trial and error process. During her freshman year, Frances said the event “Pollock Party,” was removed from the line of Homecoming events as it was low attendance with not a lot of payoff.

Instead, Homecoming decide to replace it with the Allen Street Jam, a music and food truck festival that is held on a blocked off portion of Allen Street. Another adjustment this year is adding full scale carnival rides on the HUB Lawn for the carnival on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Despite the changes, traditions are still alive within Penn State Homecoming. Some greek life competitions are still continued today like the banner competition, float competition and mad hatter competition.

Frances said they tried to maintain the traditional Penn State values of honoring “exceptional members of the community.”

Suzanne Clement Libby , Penn State alumnus and 1992 Homecoming queen, went through a similar process in her nomination.

Asked by a member of the Panhellenic committee if her nomination was okay, Libby was eventually chosen to be on the five women, five men court that was followed by a popular vote by students.

Libby said the transitions of court are a good way to honor the tradition of Homecoming, but still acknowledge the changes society makes.

Libby’s Homecoming experience is coming full circle on Saturday’s game day, as Purdue is the same team Penn State played during her Homecoming.

It was a very special game for Libby and the rest of her hometown, as they already planned to attend the game for a high school friend who was the captain of the Purdue football team.

“There were three tour buses of people from my community coming to watch him play,” Libby said. “My seventh-grade homeroom teacher, best friends and more all were there.”

Although in her nomination, her parents had to switch their bus to come earlier in the week to see her crowning.

“It was a tremendous honor for me, to even have been part of the process regardless of the final selection,” she said. “Throughout the process, it was about Penn State and your connection to it and the values of the university.”

Dale Hoffman , a member of the current Homecoming Alumni Court and graduate of the class of 1972, has been involved with Homecoming since retiring to State College.

During the years of Hoffman’s attendance at Penn State, nationwide movements were reflected heavily in the Homecoming process, with both the Vietnam War and social movements happening.

Hoffman said in his time at school there was a protest over the crowning. In 1969, feminist groups at Penn State were fighting against the way they believed a queen was chosen – based on appearance and personality rather than achievements.

In following years, the Homecoming Court began to allow men to apply to be on court and tried to improve crowning criteria. The title of Homecoming queen was removed and re-added multiple times. In 1973, a male contender decided to run for Homecoming queen to show that “the university is receptive to change.”

This fight for what was the best way to go about Homecoming Court was relived in past years, as the court was adjusted to the growing societal norms of today.

In the changes of Homecoming, Hoffman related it to the changes seen all throughout the school. With an electrical engineering degree, Hoffman said only 12 percent of his engineering graduating class were women.

He emphasized the importance in the growth of these numbers, in all realms of Penn State.

“I think it’s great that we are looking at everybody and giving everyone an equal opportunity,” he said. “The changes every year are good, as it reflects where we’re going and what we’re trying to do.”

Hoffman, however, shared a concern with taking away the “king” and “queen” titles that have been a part of Homecoming tradition for so long. He worries that the attempt at inclusiveness will allow for the court to be uneven in its male to female ratio.

Despite the politicization of Homecoming Week in Hoffman’s time, he said a large part of Homecoming was simply football and the greek competitions.

The Penn State football team was in one of its peaks during Hoffman’s years. On his seventh season coaching, Joe Paterno even crowned the 1970 Homecoming queen, after leading Penn State to two undefeated seasons in 1968 and 1969.

Penn State Homecoming has made strides to make the week more than greek life and football, opening float competitions to all organizations and adding many events to the week.

In this growth, Hoffman said alumni chapters and members of the Blue and White Society began to return to Penn State for the parade, creating a larger experience of Homecoming for everyone with the growth of the parade.

“I remember coming back [to State College] in the 90s where Homecoming began to include the alumni band — the parade began to grow to what it is today,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman previously marched with the Centre County Alumni chapter and visited Penn State prior to moving back to State College. Now, he will experience a different part of Homecoming in being a part of the court.

“I’m really excited to be in the court this year because of the 100 year anniversary,” Hoffman said. “It’s something you would never dream of when you go to college — being in the Homecoming Court in a whole new way.”