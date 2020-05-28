Asian-Americans and Pacific Islander-Americans comprise just 6.12% and 0.12% of Penn State students, respectively, according to Penn State admission statistics — though many of these students take great pride in their heritage.

May is Asian and Pacific Islander American Heritage Month, during which Americans are encouraged to celebrate contributions and achievements made by individuals who identify as Asian and Pacific Islander.

Gloria Lo is Chinese and says her family regularly practices Chinese traditions like dim sum, a style of Chinese cuisine with a large variety of dishes in small portion sizes. In her house, some of these dishes include steamed rice noodle rolls, Cantonese sponge cakes and Hong Kong-style egg tarts.

Lo (junior-communication sciences and disorders) said after taking a seven-year trip to Hong Kong, she became more in tune with her heritage.

“To this day, I still read, write and speak in Cantonese like a native Hongkonger,” she said.

Roselind Ni is also Chinese, and said that though she recognizes May as Asian and Pacific Islander American Heritage Month, she has never done anything for it, and will not be starting this year.

“I think [not celebrating] stems from not really knowing how to celebrate/not knowing enough people who share the heritage of this month,” Ni (junior-premedicine) said via email.

Though she doesn’t celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander American Heritage Month, Ni said she strongly identifies with her Chinese heritage by speaking Cantonese at home with her family, participating in certain customs, learning her family’s values and eating delicious Chinese food.

“I feel that my Chinese heritage has shaped my values, personality, and the struggles associated with it [have] given me a unique perspective in life,” she said.

However, Ni believes that as a Penn State student, her heritage could be better reflected at the university.

Ni lives in a more diverse community near Philadelphia where she said she can ethnically relate to more people.

“I can interact with a lot more Asian people on a daily basis, while I feel that the student population at Penn State just does not share the same diversity,” she said.

Ni also said she feels “out of place” within the Asian student associations on campus.

However, she said Penn State has done a good job of celebrating Asian heritage by supporting performing arts groups and hosting different holiday celebrations in Alumni Hall.

Shreya Ramesh is Indian, and her family comes from the small southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. She also said she will not be celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander American Heritage Month, though she celebrates her own cultural and religious holidays instead.

Ramesh (junior-environmental systems engineering) said her upbringing in a traditional Hindu household led her to strongly identify with her Indian heritage. Growing up, she spoke Tamil — her family’s native language — practiced classical Indian singing and went to India often.

“Even away from [India], I identify with and am proud of my heritage,” Ramesh said.

She added that at Penn State, there are many student-run music and dance organizations that celebrate her South Asian heritage.

However, Ramesh said there is still a long way to go to making Penn State’s campus more diverse.

“[Asian-American people] still only make up a comparatively small percentage of the student population here,” Ramesh said.

Concerning prejudice against the Asian community due to the coronavirus, Ramesh said she is “deeply appalled by the rampant xenophobia and prejudices that have emerged in the United States in response to the pandemic.”

Lo also said she is deeply saddened and frustrated by the situation.

“I wish people would learn to treat others with kindness and respect instead of prejudice,” Lo said.

Ni said the incidents of blaming Asian-Americans for the virus are both anger and anxiety-inducing.

“This rise of prejudice has brought out the ignorance in people and showed their colors as they use the virus as an excuse to act on their racism,” Ni said. “I think that we need to prevent the normalization of both harassment and subtle racism toward Asians, and work on educating more people that their prejudice is ignorant and harmful.”

