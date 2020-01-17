THON and Penn State men’s basketball will host the annual THON Hoops game on Saturday, Jan. 18 as the Nittany Lions take on Ohio State.

Tipoff is at noon at the Bryce Jordan Center, and tickets will be sold for $5 to students in the HUB-Robeson Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Tickets can be purchased to credit a THON organization or independent dancer couple.

The first 1,000 students to arrive at the game will receive a free “Dance On” t-shirt, courtesy of Legions of Blue.

Hey students 🗣Make sure you stop by the HUB this week from 10 AM to 4 PM every day to get your 🎟 for this Saturday's @THON Hoops game! Free shirts for the first 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ students at the game! 👕#ClimbWithUs pic.twitter.com/dmClwQRv2q — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 15, 2020

Former Penn State football player and current Miami Dolphin Mike Gesicki will make an appearance, featured as the game’s “Hometown Hero.”

Gesicki has shown his support for THON while in the NFL, wearing custom THON cleats as part of the league’s MyCauseMyCleats initiative, along with former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley.

After the game, there will be a “City of THON” event in which student athletes from the Student Athletic Advisory Board (SAAB) and members of the men’s basketball team will spend the afternoon with Four Diamonds families playing games and signing autographs.

THON is anticipating this year to be the largest turnout in the history of THON Hoops.

RELATED