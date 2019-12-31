From Grammy-winning artists to political candidates, Penn State has seen many influential faces in the last 10 years. Here's a look at who those faces are.

2012

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey paid a visit to the Corner Room in November 2012 as a stop on his campaign trail.

During the visit, he shook the hands of students and spoke with donors as he walked through the restaurant.

“We’ve got an election we’re trying to win and I want to meet with as many people in the state as possible,” Casey said, as previously reported by The Daily Collegian. “This is a great campus, a great county and great state, and that’s why I’m running for office.”

Casey answered questions the crowd had and attempted to make clear distinctions between himself and his Republican opponent, Tom Smith.

When Casey was up for re-election during the 2018 midterm elections, he paid another visit to Penn State on Oct. 31, 2018. During his second campaign visit of the decade, he spoke with supporters at a meet and greet in the HUB-Robeson Center.

2014

Grammy award-winning artist Kanye West made a stop in the Bryce Jordan Center on Feb. 13, 2014 as his first stop on the two-week American Northwest "Yeezus" tour.

This concert was sold out. The tour supported West's sixth studio album “Yeezus," and was the second highest grossing in 2013.

West has performed a total of three times at the BJC. He also performed in 2005, and on Sept. 30, 2016, West stopped at the BJC as part of the Saint Pablo Tour.

2015

Paul McCartney performed for the first time ever in Central Pennsylvania at the Bryce Jordan Center on Oct. 15, 2015.

McCartney came on the stage in his signature white button down shirt and black jacket, beginning the show with The Beatles classic, “Eight Days a Week.”

“You wanna keep rocking?” McCartney said to a packed Bryce Jordan Center Thursday night, as reported by the Collegian. “Alright.”

McCartney played for three hours, which included two encores.

Casey McDonald, a Penn State alumna, drove three hours for the concert, as previously reported by the Collegian.

“We’ve never seen McCartney in concert before,” McDonald said. “But it’s Paul and Penn State — we had to go.”

2016

2016 was a busy year for big names at Penn State.

Bruce Springsteen performed at the Bryce Jordan Center on April 18, 2016 alongside Jake Clemons, Stevie Van Zandt and the E Street Band.

A crowd of about 15,000 watched as Springsteen and the E Street Band performed “The River Tour."

“The River” album was released in 1980 and focused on themes such as coming of age and the struggles faced by blue-collar Americans.

A day later, on April 19, 2016, former Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders addressed a packed crowd in Rec Hall only days before the Pennsylvania primary.

Sanders lectured about tuition-free college and reforming the criminal justice system.

Sanders added it seemed that Penn State was ready for a “political revolution” and he emphasized the need for young people’s support.

Alex Altieri, a Penn State student at the time, told the Daily Collegian his opinion on Sanders in 2016.

“I think Bernie is sort of a monumental figure,” Altieri said. “We don’t really have people like this that run for president very often.”

In July 2016, Sanders endorsed Hillary Clinton for president but did not formally eliminate himself from candidacy. Later, in May 2016, Sanders publicly retired his run for the presidency.

The senator is running for president again in the 2020 election.

One week after Sanders' visit, Ben Shapiro, a conservative political commentator, gave a lecture to Penn State students about diversity and the “facist nature of liberalism” on April 26, 2016 in the Sparks Building.

“Shapiro talked about the stupidity of diversity, white privilege, trigger warnings, micro-aggression and safe spaces,” the Collegian previously reported.

The discussion took place several months before the 2016 election, which current President Donald Trump later won.

Many protests arose as Shapiro lectured — his views on the Black Lives Matter movement were attacked and others protested to simply “shut him down,” as previously reported by the Collegian.

Several months later, presidential candidate Jill Stein spoke to a group of 100 Penn State students and community members on Sept. 21, 2016 in the HUB.

The Green Party candidate discussed her platform initiatives regarding issues like the environment and immigration.

Stein said her major concern in running as a third party candidate was gaining enough traction among the voters.

On election day, Stein finished in fourth with 1.07 percent of the popular vote, or more than 1,450,000 votes — which was more than what the three previous Green tickets had combined.

2019

Former Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke spoke to students and community members on March 19 in the HUB.

O’Rourke met and spoke with students and community members about his campaign, which he self-described as the “largest grassroots effort this country has ever seen.”

He also discussed issues regarding stricter gun control laws, immigration reform, climate change and universal healthcare.

During O’Rourke’s speech, he said he “would never, ever forget" being at Penn State, as previously reported by the Collegian.

The former Texas congressman announced on Nov. 1 that he would cease his candidacy in the 2020 presidential race due to a lack of resources to gain voter support.

The Jonas Brothers also visited Happy Valley this year — making a surprise visit at Champs Downtown in April.

Later that year, the brothers performed their "Happiness Begins" tour in the Bryce Jordan Center on Sept. 4, 2019.

The tour featured Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

After the show, the brothers paid another visit to Champs Downtown.

Several days after the tour, on Sept. 12, two of the Exonerated Five — Yusef Salaam and Raymond Santana — spoke at Penn State in the HUB.

These men were two of the five African American and Hispanic boys who were falsely convicted — and later sentenced — for the rape and assault of a white woman, Trisha Meili, in 1989.

During the discussion, the men deliberated on how a modified documentary based on their lives allowed them to start having conversations about racial injustices within the United States judicial system.

Salaam and Santana also talked about the difficulty of life after prison and the hardships they have both faced.

The boys served between six and 13 years in prison before their exoneration in 2002.