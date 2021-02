Penn State Black Caucus and the Black Leadership Council will host a debrief session following the Zoom bombing in the Black Caucus Zoom room during the virtual Involvement Fair on Jan. 27.

The event will start at 7 p.m. and attendees must RSVP for the event through a QR code.

According to an Instagram post by Black Caucus, the event is for Black members of the Penn State community to "decompress and discuss" the incident.