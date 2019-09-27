A member of Pi Kappa Alpha was seriously injured after falling while sliding down a banister Friday morning at a fraternity event, according to Rachel Pell, associate vice president for university communications.

The 21-year-old male was transported to an Altoona hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to a State College Police Department sergeant. The man's family has been notified.

Other house members “promptly” called 911 at the time of the “serious fall” that may have involved alcohol, according to Pell.

“We are grateful for the quick actions of other students in the house in notifying authorities and the response of medical personnel at the scene,” Pell said via email. “Our hearts go out to the family and student. The health, wellbeing and safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority.”

The university is reaching out to the fraternity’s members to offer services from Counseling and Psychological Services and Student Care Advocacy.

The Daily Collegian will update this story as more information becomes available.